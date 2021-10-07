Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he is not interested in the presidency in 2023 and his current political goal is to return to Senate

The southeast APC chieftain, however, said he has the capacity to rule Nigeria and will accept the offer if other regions agree that he should run

Nevertheless, the Abia South senator said the focus at the moment should be on Nigeria's unity, not the 2023 elections

Argungu Emirate, Kebbi state - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed his willingness to contest the 2023 presidential election only if Nigerians canvassed his candidature.

The Punch reported that the Abia South senator and former governor of Abia state, however, said his ambition, for now, is to return to the Senate in 2023.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says his main political goal is to return to Senate but does not rule out the possibility of running for president. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Kalu who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this during an interactive session with journalists after receiving the traditional title of Kibiya (Arrow) of Argungu Emirate from the Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

His words:

“I don’t have Presidential ambition ahead of 2023 because my plan for now is to return to the Senate which to me. It is a very interesting place to mingle with other Nigerians and serve one’s father’s land.

“There are only two zones that have not produce the President of Nigeria, including the North-East. I have never thought of running for presidency."

Nevertheless, Senator Kalu noted that people have been asking him to run for the presidency in the next general elections.

The APC chieftain said though he is not interested in the number one seat, he will accept it "if the arrangement was done" and he was "picked".

His words:

"However, everywhere I go, everybody is asking me to contest in 2023. I have told the leadership of the Senate, my wife and my immediate family members, including my mother, that I want to come back to the Senate.

“My mother’s breasts are two. I want to have the first and the second breast. My first four years in the Senate will end in 2023. I will like to do the second term and retire from politics to become a farmer.

“Nigeria President is not what I want; they know how they arrange it, if the arrangement was done and I was picked; no problem.

“It takes a lot of consultations. Other regions must agree that I should run, it could be possible because I have the capacity and ability to do the job giving to me by every Nigerian not by some people.”

He, however, said the security and unity of Nigeria should be the focus of all Nigerians now, rather than the politics of 2023, The Cable also reported.

