Redemption City, Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said God told him his firstborn would die if he leaves the church.

Pastor Adeboye lamented that many young Christians constantly move from one church to another.

He stated this during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service, themed “Destined for Greatness (Part 2),” on June 7, at the Redemption City, Ogun State.

As reported by The Punch, Adeboye said three major ministries were prominent and thriving at the time he gave his life to Christ.

He said God instructed him to stay in the RCCG despite the allure of joining them.

The Man of God recounted that RCCG was relatively unknown and its headquarters were a small building in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

“When I got born again, there were three major ministries that were making waves, and they were very good. There were different temptations to go from one to another,” he recalled.

“But God said to me, ‘Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die.”

Adeboye said God still instructed him as a university lecturer to submit under the leadership of his spiritual father, who had no formal education.

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary. But God said this is where you will stay,”

