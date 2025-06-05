Some pro-democracy activists have taken action against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from appointing the INEC chairman and National Commissioners

The activists sent a memorandum to the two Chambers of the National Assembly, demanding the stoppage of President Tinubu from making such appointments

The activists proposed the establishment of an independent body that will be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership

FCT, Abuja - Pro-democracy activists are demanding the stoppage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from appointing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Commissioners.

The activists sent a memorandum to the two Chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections.

Pro-democracy activists say the President's sole nomination of INEC chairman leaves room for political influence. Photo credit: African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development

They contended that the appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable since it creates a conflict of interest for the President.

This was disclosed at the presentation of policy brief and memoranda by the Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) in partnership with the African Center for Leadership, Strategy, and Development held in Abuja on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The forum suggested the composition of an independent panel membership of eight institutions to screen and nominate three persons for the selection and approval of one person by the President and National Assembly.

Dr. Austin Aigbe insisted that the President's sole nomination of candidates as the electoral umpire leaves room for political influence in the appointment process, potentially undermining the independence of the Commission.

He stressed the urgent need to make the appointment process in INEC more transparent and less subject to political pressures in order to enhance the integrity and impartiality of INEC.

"As the country faces challenges related to political inequity, voter engagement, and the integrity of electoral processes, the manner in which leaders are appointed to oversee these mechanisms has become critically important."

The activists proposed the establishment of an independent body that will be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership to the President, who in turn nominates one from the set to enhance the credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral landscape.

The forum further recommended that a nominee from the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be the chairman of the screening Committee, and the nominee from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), preferably the President should be the co-chairman.

"As Professor Mahmood Yakubu's tenure draws to a close later this year after serving two terms in office, making him ineligible for reappointment, the ongoing discussions regarding his successor have sparked renewed calls for comprehensive electoral reforms.

He added that:

"The appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable. This proposal advocates for the establishment of an independent body that will be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership to the President, who in turn nominates one from the set to enhance the credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral landscape,"

