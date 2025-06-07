President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of neglecting women who campaigned for his emergence in 2023

A women's group identified as leaders of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 said their members are left to watch from the sidelines since Tinubu assumed office

The group said the “use-and-dump” approach is not only unjust but also risks eroding the morale of women

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A women's group identified as leaders of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 has lamented their total exclusion from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal government.

The group of 95 women representing 550 leaders of the over 1000 Tinubu/Shettima women groups rooted for the Tinubu Presidency in the 2023 elections.

The spokeswoman of the group, Hajiya Rekiya Abdullah, said the Tinubu administration should not make it look like the members who lost their lives campaigning for Tinubu died in vain.

Abdullah said the group’s morale has been totally broken and uninspired to take up the campaign for 2027.

She said this is especially true with the several attempts and invitations being made into the coalition.

She expressed worry on behalf of the leaders of the Women's Wing of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)

Rekiya stated this while addressing the media in Abuja on behalf of the Women’s Wing of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

In the statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 7, 2025, she said the women worked tirelessly, sacrificing time and resources for the emergence of Tinubu’s presidency in 2023.

“However, two years into this administration, these women feel neglected, ignored, and sidelined. Despite their unwavering support and immeasurable contributions, not a single individual from the Women’s Wing of the PCC has been recognized or rewarded with appointments or any form of compensation. This sense of abandonment is deeply disheartening, demoralizing and unacceptable.

“Our members are left to watch from the sidelines, while others who played no significant roles are being recognized and elevated. This “use-and-dump” approach is not only unjust but also risks eroding the morale of women who form a significant majority of the electorate and who were pivotal to the party’s 2023 electoral victory."

Abdullahi is demanding inclusivity of members of the women wing of the Presidential Campaign Council

“President Tinubu and the party should not make their job difficult for them in convincing their grassroot members, to go out for a team that did not reach out to them two years after in a four year tenure!

