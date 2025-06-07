Tragedy struck at the Alapo compound in Edun, Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Friday, June 6, 2025

A 43-year-old man simply identified as Kazeem jumped into a domestic well under the influence of a hard substance known as ‘Colo’ (Colorado)

It was gathered that Kazeem jumped into the domestic well shortly after returning from Eid prayer

Ilorin, Kwara state - A 43-year-old man simply identified as Kazeem died after jumping into a domestic well under the influence of a hard substance known as ‘Colo’ (Colorado) in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The tragic incident occurred shortly after Kazeem returned from Eid prayer on Friday, June 6, 2025, in the Edun area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the agency promptly responded to a distress call about the incident at about 10:29 am on Friday.

As reported by Leadership, Adekunle said the firemen successfully recovered the body from the well.

He made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

“The victim, identified as Kazeem, reportedly jumped into the well under the influence of a hard substance known as Colo (Colorado) shortly after returning from Eid prayers.

“The body was handed over to Inspector Babatunde Amos of the ‘C ‘ Division Police Station, Ilorin. The Ministry awaits formal identification and claim of the body by the victim’s family.

“The director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, admonishes residents of the state to stay away from drug abuse, warning that such acts often lead to tragic outcomes.”

UNIZIK undergraduate falls from three-storey building

Recall that a male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, reportedly died after jumping from a three-story building.

The tragic incident occurred at a private lodge near Royal Kitchen Junction, Ifite-Awka, Awka South on June 5, 2025.

The Chief Safety Officer at UNIZIK, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the tragedy and said an investigation was underway.

Man falls to death on Sallah day.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 49-year-old man fell to his death from the upper floor of an uncompleted building on Monday after he got drunk celebrating the Sallah with friends.

Mr. Timothy Olubunmi was a bricklayer who was working at the ongoing modern market in Ibafo, Ogun State.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Samuel, said the sad event took all of them when the deceased had fallen from one of the uncompleted buildings in the market, and died when he landed on his neck.

