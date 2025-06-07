Tragedy was averted as officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled terrorist attacks in Borno state

The NAF airstrikes destroyed Boko Haram hideouts located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns area of the northeast state

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the hideouts were destroyed shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration

Borno state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) destroyed key Boko Haram hideouts in Borno state.

The terrorists' hideouts meant to be used for a coordinated attack were destroyed by NAF airstrikes.

As reported by The Nation, the hideouts were destroyed shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by Muslims on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the hideouts are located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns.

Ejodame made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

“NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations.

“Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures.”

He added that the pre-emptive action underscores the NAF's commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.

NAF airstrikes bomb bandits to death in Zamfara

Recall that several armed bandits terrorising the people were bombed to death in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) traced the bandits to a mountainous area before releasing the bomb on them.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said The bandits were suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero.

Military airstrikes kill several people in Zamfara

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that an airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun LGA, reportedly killed 16 people, including vigilantes mobilized to counter bandits.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi of Operation Fansan Yamma confirmed an investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the strike.

Previous airstrikes in Zamfara targeted bandits, but the latest incident raises concerns about civilian casualties.

