Enugu state government has been commended over the bill to regulate the activities of native doctors and herbalists

Senator Shehu Sani said the bill to regulate the activities of native doctors is necessary to safeguard human lives

Nigerians, however, have taken to social media to react to the former Kaduna Central Senator's comment

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Enugu state government over the bill to regulate the activities of native doctors and herbalists.

Senator Sani said it is necessary to safeguard human lives from mystical and mythical medical practices.

Shehu Sani says the Enugu bill to regulate the activities of Native Doctors and Herbalists is necessary to safeguard human lives. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

“The Enugu bill to regulate the activities of Native Doctors and Herbalists is necessary to safeguard human lives from mystical and mythical medical practices.”

Nigerians react as Enugu moves to regulate herbalists

@shehu_mahdi

I hope the government will also regulate treasury looting, outright stealing, and expenditures that are purely elitist in nature, conception, intent, and cost.

I hope the government will also regulate the abuse of official vehicles that are only visible during marriage ceremonies, burials, and the celebration of new mansions.

@agbochibuzor7

Thanks, Comr. for the commendation. But when will the Northern Governors also pass a bill to regulate cattle rearing and assign reg numbers/licenses to curb the incessant herder-farmer clashes that have led to the loss of countless lives? When?

@chike486

We have so many of their types as Mallam in the north and there is no sort of stigmatization. They are patronized by everyone up there both rich and poor. Northern governors should pass the same laws too. Abeg Oga ee don do.

@Gospel0123

No bill to regulate your brothers in the bush you're bordered about Enugu. Take care of your family first before coming to the community meeting.

@TochukwuO1300

The actions of politicians are causing more deaths. Politicians must stop looting. Poverty fuels our social decay. People idolize ill‑gotten wealth. Corrupt leaders personify crime and can’t fight it. We must address the root causes of the decadence ravaging our society.

@bubbleburstee

But if the bill was the banish Fulani terrorists in their bush for rap£ and klllng, you for don dey vomit saliva. Hypocrites!

@EbomInno

When is the North going to regulate the marauding fuuuullllaaaniii herdsmen?

Shehu reacts as Immigration arrests Enugu native doctor

Recall that Senator Sani reacted to the arrest of wanted native doctor, Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka.

The native doctor was declared wanted by the Nigerian police for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing in Enugu state.

Former Kaduna Central Senator mocked the native doctor, stating that someone who gives other medicine to disappear was arrested by security operatives.

Immigration arrests wanted Enugu native doctor

Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Badagry-Seme border area arrested wanted native doctor for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing.

The service public relations officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The immigration official stated that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest.

