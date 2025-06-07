Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo slammed Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi for calling out her daughter, Priscilla

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mange Kimambi gave Priscilla Ojo a warning on how she displays her marriage online

Mage Kimambi claimed that Priscy’s content was distracting Tanzanians from focusing on their upcoming elections, and Iyabo Ojo didn’t take it lightly as she lashed out at her

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has come for Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi for her condescending post she made about her daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian media personality publicly asked Priscilla not to share loved-up photographs and videos with her husband while they are fighting for their country in the upcoming elections.

Monge encouraged them to wait five months after the elections to continue uploading their lovey-dovey content.

Iyabo Ojo criticises Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi. Credit: @iyabojofespris, @mangekimambi80

Iyabo took to Instagram to express her outrage at the boldness with which she referred to her daughter and Juma Jux. Iyabo stated that as a parent, she has taught her daughter confidence and authenticity.

The Yoruba actress stated that while her in-laws are peaceful, she does not joke with her daughter.

Iyabo advised Monge to keep her daughter out of her affairs, claiming that Priscilla would post whatever she wanted, whenever she wished.

In her words:

"@mangekimambi80, I'm appalled by your audacity! Referring to my daughter and her husband in such a manner, calling their content stupid, trying to drum fear and intimidation, this is unacceptable. As a parent, I've taught her to be confident and authentic. The Mkambala are very peaceful, but note i don't joke with my daughter.

"Regarding the wedding rumors, its not your government who gave us money, it's a cultural tradition in my family, the wife's family cover costs, i wanted an elaborate wedding for my daughter in Nigeria and we the Nigerians gave her one.

"I'm an activist, and as one, I stand by my principles and fight for what I believe in, without insulting anyone or targeting anyone, True leadership requires presence and courage. It's laughable that you, living in America, think you can dictate to my daughter and her husband, who are living their lives in Tanzania. Keep my daughter out of your affairs. She'll post what she likes, when she likes, and how she likes. She doesn't need you to love her. She is very loved and well loved. We protect our own..... Never forget that...."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi remarks on Priscy and Juma Jux's wedding. Credit: @jumajux

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wives_and_mothers said:

"A mother who stands up for her child!"

234xo said:

"I stopped reading at the wife's family covered the cost. (That information wasn't needed)."

abby_fourquet said:

"She is right, she is not the problem of their government."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The werey did not even tag the husband in all of this! Jealous Jezebel oshi."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Motherhood, Egusi for egusihood, gbasgbos for gbasgbohood is proud."

nellynells__ said:

"Don’t let her wear black bonnet for you."

_.christerbel said:

"Yes!!! She said what she said!!! Leave her daughter alone!!!"

yvonneekennedy said:

"How can you use the word “stupid content” if you are not truly jealous."

phabulousthreads_ said:

"You think say your country's problem pass our own? Anybody wey look for our trouble online no dey rest oo ask around o."

jojo__stallion said:

"In all if this, she didn’t tag the man.. the jealousy is loud."

jaris_gingershot said:

“She’s very loved and well loved”🤩."

i_sell_what_you_eat_daily said:

"Some of you say Iyabo is loud and shouldn't respond, but why shouldn't she when there are allegations about her daughter's marriage and wedding being funded by the government? It's clear they're trying to tarnish Priscy's image in the eyes of Tanzanians, making it seem like the glamorous wedding was sponsored by the Tanzanian government. However, they forget that in Yoruba culture, in-laws are typically very supportive and contribute to making the marriage celebrations elaborate. Iyabo should defend her daughter against this negative narrative."

tizahskincare

"Ever since my encounter with my Tanzanian room mate Walai I’m not surprise about the lady said, cause they hate you when you shine more than them 😂😂😂."

ana_joii wrote:

"I love the fact that she stated “the bride’s family covered the cost of the Nigerian wedding” cos some of y’all already started calling priscy names, just because she picked 3 wigs instead of 1…as if she can’t afford it without her man’s money🙄🙄."

oyinlomodiamond said:

"Make nobody try to preach or write any epistle that she shouldn't react. If you born your own, do am anyhow you like. I will do more than this if any afofungbemu try to bully my kids online and offline... Ment or malaria??? The audacity!!!"

Toyin Abraham prays for Priscilla during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had showered prayers on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania.

In the video, she claimed that she does not understand too much English Language, and she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple.

