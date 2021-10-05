Abubakar Lado Suleja has stated that he and some other APC members are hoping that Bola Tinubu will become President Buhari's successor in 2023

The Reps member noted that this was why he called the APC national leader Mr. President in London

However, Lado Suleja clarified that he was not in any way trying to say that Nigeria has two presidents at the moment

Abubakar Lado Suleja, a member of the House of Representatives, has explained his reason for addressing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president when he and some of his colleagues visited the former Lagos governor in London.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Suleja noted that by his utterance he was not trying to imply that Nigeria has two sitting presidents.

The lawmaker said his remark was ahead of the 2023 elections (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Instead, the Niger state lawmaker noted that his remark was futuristic which was why he ended it with Insha Allah, which means by God’s grace.

He said that there is expectation and hope that Tinubu will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, PM News reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“No, we don’t have two presidents, maybe you didn’t listen to the video very well because when I said Mr President, Insha Allah followed it, which means by God’s grace.

“We are praying for him to become the future president of Nigeria. We have only one president who is President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of our party and our mentor but we are praying for Asiwaju to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continue from where President Buhari will stop. That is what I meant.”

Bola Tinubu asked to contest for president in 2023

Meanwhile, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi had declared that Tinubu had all it took to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Akanbi made the statement during the ongoing tour by South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023 in Badagry, Lagos state.

The former senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District also warned political elements feeling threatened by the former governor of Lagos state to stop whipping up sentiments about his age.

Source: Legit