In mainstream Nigerian news media, the last one week was dominated by some major stories one of which was the comprehensive list of smartphones that will not be allowed to use WhatsApp beginning from November 2021.

More than 50 phones will not be able to use or download WhatsApp, a major social media platform owned by Facebook, starting from November 2021.

According to a report by The Sun, the site is claiming that phasing out support for older models of phones - iPhone and Android, can help keep the app secure.

FG releases List of 12 Nigerian universities that have approval to operate Distance Learning Centres

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of Nigerian universities that have the approval to operate distance learning centres.

The commission in a bulletin published on Monday, September 20, also stated that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) which has 72 study/resource centres nationwide is currently the only approved open university in Nigeria.

FG releases full list of federal, state and private universities approved to run post-graduate programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate post-graduate programmes, that is, Masters and PhD degrees.

The list was published on the commission’s official website.

Former Nigerian governor dies on Independence Day

Just when Nigerians felt they had a reason to celebrate on the day their beloved nation got its independence, the painful news of another death came on Friday, October 1.

According to AIT News, the former military administrator of Cross River and Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), died on Friday in an Abuja hospital at the age of 73.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services shut down in major Outage

The services of the three global social media platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down in a major outage.

The Independent UK reported that the social media apps which are owned by Facebook Inc and run on shared infrastructure all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm on Monday, October 4.

Unknown gunmen attack residence of Lagos governor's aide, Joe Igbokwe, set it on fire

Unknown persons had attacked the country home of Joe Igbokwe, an aide to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The home of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was set ablaze on Sunday afternoon, October 3.

If I perish, I perish: Nigerian governor raises alarm over assassination threat, reveals those behind plot

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Sunday, October 3, claimed that some persons are plotting to assassinate him.

Ortom made this allegation at the Sesugh Maria Pilgrimage Center Ayati, Gwer East local government area of the state.

