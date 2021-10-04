Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue, has claimed that his life is being threatened by some high and mighty persons

Governor Ortom on Sunday, October 3, alleged that a gang from Sudan has even been hired to kill him

However, the Benue governor said that if he dies in the process of serving his beloved people, then so be it

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Sunday, October 3, claimed that some persons are plotting to assassinate him.

Ortom made this allegation at the Sesugh Maria Pilgrimage Center Ayati, Gwer East local government area of the state, AIT News reports.

Ortom made the claim on Sunday, October 3 (Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom)

Source: Facebook

The Benue governor also claimed that those who are behind this plot are planning to hire killers from Sudan to attack him.

However, Ortom said he has made up his mind to serve the people of the state even if he dies in the process.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated:

"No going back on this matter. It doesn't matter; if I perish I perish. With all the threats against me. If I perish, I perish. I'm just like Shedrack, Mishack and Abednego.

"Last week I was told that people were hired from Sudan to come and eliminate me..."

"I remain committed to the service of my people. I'm committed because they elected me and I will do their bidding. No one will intimidate me. and make me stop until justice is given to our people in Benue state."

Ortom to Akume: Prepare to explain all your allegations in court

Meanwhile, Ortom had revealed that he would institute a lawsuit against Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Ortom said the court case would be instituted against the former governor of the state for allegedly peddling false information about him and his administration.

Terver Akase, the spokesman of Ortom, confirmed the development to journalists.

Speaking recently, Governor Ortom said:

“The allegations by the minister in the said press conference were cheap lies and blackmail. Let him explain all the allegations at the court.”

On his part, the Benue state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir John Ngbede, at a press conference in Makurdi said Senator Akume has sold his soul to the devil.

Source: Legit