Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), a former military administrator of Delta and Cross River, passed on on Friday, October 1

Late Kefas who died at 73 years served as administrator under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha

Kefas lost to PDP's candidate, Danbaba Suntai, in Taraba state during the 2007 governorship election

Just when Nigerians felt they had a reason to celebrate on the day their beloved nation got its independence, the painful news of another death came on Friday, October 1.

According to AIT News, the former military administrator of Cross River and Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), died on Friday in an Abuja hospital at the age of 73.

Kefas died on Friday, October 1, in an Abuja hospital (Photo: AIT News)

The dceased, according to the Islamic religion, was buried the same day.

Late Kefas served as the military administrator of both states between 1993 and 1996 under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha,

Years later, Kefas ran for the Taraba governorship election in 2007 but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Danbaba Suntai.

Tragedy strikes as former Rivers governor is declared dead

Meanwhile, Confirmed claims indicate that a former military administrator of Rivers state, retired Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo, had passed on.

Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo died in the morning of Monday, September 6.

A constitutional lawyer, Leonard Anyogu, secretary of the Ogoja State Creation Committee which was chaired by Ukpo, confirmed his death.

Recently, two of his elder siblings, Madam Lydia Ukpo in the USA and Archbishop Joseph Edra Ukpo, passed on.

Anyogu revealed that Ukpo died in the morning at an undisclosed hospital after a protracted sickness.

He said:

“I can confirm that the former Milad died this morning. He died in a hospital this morning. It is very sad. Cross River State has lost an asset.”

Former Oyo military administrator Tunji Olurin is dead

In another post, it was reported that the former military Administrator of Oyo state General Tunji Olurin (rtd.) was dead.

Olurin, a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, August 21.

