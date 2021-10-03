An aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe is the latest victim of an attack from unknown criminals

Igbokwe's country home in the Nnewi area of Anambra state was set on fire, fortunately, no life was lost

Though the culprits are yet to be identified, the APC chieftain believes the attack was carried out by the proscribed group, IPOB

Unknown persons have attacked the country home of Joe Igbokwe, an aide to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The home of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was set ablaze on Sunday afternoon, October 3, Sahara Reporters reports.

Unknown persons set the country home of Joe Igbokwe ablaze. Photo credit: Guardian

Source: Facebook

IPOB is responsible for the attack

Igbokwe who is based in Lagos blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attack.

In a Facebook post, he noted that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists while they were arriving in a vehicle at his residence.

The post read:

“Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

The Guardian shared a video on Facebook showing the country home of Igbokwe after it was razed.

Death of Dora Akunyili's husband

The attack comes shortly after the APC chieftain blamed the IPOB for the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Chike Akunyili was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA on Tuesday, September 28, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

IPOB has since denied any involvement in the murder.

Gunmen strike in Nnewi

In a related report, unknown gunmen on Sunday, October 3, stormed the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra state in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Two people were reportedly killed in the attack. The criminals also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

The gunmen were also said to have shot sporadically as they stormed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while the staff ran for safety.

Source: Legit.ng