Full List of Phones that will be Blocked by WhatsApp from November 2021
More than 50 phones will not be able to use or download WhatsApp, a major social media platform owned by Facebook, starting from November 2021.
According to a report by The Sun, the site is claiming that phasing out support for older models of the phones both iPhone and Android, can help keep the app secure.
However, the publication disclosed that phone users can update their Android version to at least 4.1 to be able to enjoy the service, Daily Advent added.
Phones that will be affected
Below is a comprehensive list of the affected phones:
1. Galaxy Trend Lite
2. Galaxy Trend II
3. Galaxy SII
4. Galaxy S3 mini
5. Galaxy Xcover 2
6. Galaxy Core
7. Galaxy Ace 2
8. Lucid 2
9. Optimus F7
10. Optimus F5
11. Optimus L3 II Dual
12. Optimus F5
13. Optimus L5
14. Best L5 II
15. Optimus L5 Dual
16. Best L3 II
17. Optimus L7
18. Optimus L7 II Dual
19. Best L7 II
20. Optimus F6, Enact
21. Optimus L4 II Dual
22. Optimus F3
23. Best L4 II
24. Best L2 II
25. Optimus Nitro HD
26. Optimus 4X HD
27. Optimus F3Q
28. ZTE V956
29. Grand X Quad V987
30. Grand Memo
31. Xperia Miro
32. Xperia Neo L
33. Xperia Arc S
34. Alcatel
35. Ascend G740
36. Ascend Mate
37. Ascend D Quad XL
38. Ascend D1 Quad XL
39. Ascend P1 S
40. Ascend D2
41. Archos 53 Platinum
42. HTC Desire 500
43. Caterpillar Cat B15
44. Wiko Cink Five
45. Wiko Darknight
46. Lenovo A820
47. UMi X2
48. Run F1
49. THL W8
50. iPhone SE
51. iPhone 6S
52. iPhone 6S Plus
