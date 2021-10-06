More than 50 phones will not be able to use or download WhatsApp, a major social media platform owned by Facebook, starting from November 2021.

According to a report by The Sun, the site is claiming that phasing out support for older models of the phones both iPhone and Android, can help keep the app secure.

This is one of the app's way to maintain security

However, the publication disclosed that phone users can update their Android version to at least 4.1 to be able to enjoy the service, Daily Advent added.

Phones that will be affected

Below is a comprehensive list of the affected phones:

1. Galaxy Trend Lite

2. Galaxy Trend II

3. Galaxy SII

4. Galaxy S3 mini

5. Galaxy Xcover 2

6. Galaxy Core

7. Galaxy Ace 2

8. Lucid 2

9. Optimus F7

10. Optimus F5

11. Optimus L3 II Dual

12. Optimus F5

13. Optimus L5

14. Best L5 II

15. Optimus L5 Dual

16. Best L3 II

17. Optimus L7

18. Optimus L7 II Dual

19. Best L7 II

20. Optimus F6, Enact

21. Optimus L4 II Dual

22. Optimus F3

23. Best L4 II

24. Best L2 II

25. Optimus Nitro HD

26. Optimus 4X HD

27. Optimus F3Q

28. ZTE V956

29. Grand X Quad V987

30. Grand Memo

31. Xperia Miro

32. Xperia Neo L

33. Xperia Arc S

34. Alcatel

35. Ascend G740

36. Ascend Mate

37. Ascend D Quad XL

38. Ascend D1 Quad XL

39. Ascend P1 S

40. Ascend D2

41. Archos 53 Platinum

42. HTC Desire 500

43. Caterpillar Cat B15

44. Wiko Cink Five

45. Wiko Darknight

46. Lenovo A820

47. UMi X2

48. Run F1

49. THL W8

50. iPhone SE

51. iPhone 6S

52. iPhone 6S Plus

Source: Legit.ng