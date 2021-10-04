BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Services Shut Down in Major Outage

Three of the world's biggest social media platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, are not working globally

The services of the three social media apps owned by Facebook Inc went down around 5pm on Monday, October 4

A spokesperson of the company, Andy Stone, has reacted to the shutdown, saying efforts are ongoing to restore the services

The services of the three global social media platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down in a major outage.

The Independent UK reported that the social media apps which are owned by Facebook Inc and run on shared infrastructure all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm on Monday, October 4.

In what appeared to be a global shutdown, Legit.ng notes that the three apps also stopped working in Nigerian around the same time.

While visitors to the Facebook website simply saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect, WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work but did not show new content.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson of the social media giant, Andy Stone, has said the company apologised for the problem but gave no indication of why the outage began or how long it might take to fix it.

He said:

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

It was gathered that Instagram has also spoken on the shutdown.

The app said through its Twitter account:

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!”

WhatsApp also updated users through its official Twitter account.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” it said.

“Thanks for your patience!”

Source: Legit.ng