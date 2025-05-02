Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has issued a warning to his fellow rich men on social media about spraying money

Days after E Money was arrested by the EFCC, Chiefpriest passionately warned against it online as he recounted his experience

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post went viral on the internet and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has warned against spraying money at parties in a passionate plea on social media.

On May 1, 2025, the self-styled celebrity barman posted a long note recounting how he almost went to jail in 2024 for spraying money at parties.

According to Chiefpriest, famous or well-known businessmen should be especially careful because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are not playing around.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest warns against spraying money after E Money's arrest. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Chiefpriest declared that nothing would ever make him spray money in any currency again. He also added that he’s working on another way to show off one’s wealth at parties because spraying money now is a sure way to attract EFCC.

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post came shortly after Nigerian socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E Money, was arrested by the EFCC from his home in Lagos and taken to Abuja for questioning. The businessman was eventually released after some hours.

Reactions as Chiefpriest warns against spraying money

Cubana Chiefpriest’s warning to his fellow wealthy businessmen about spraying money became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens shared their mixed feelings about the topic:

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks against naira abuse, tells rich men to stop spraying money. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Wale_risky_ said:

“Money no be water again 😂.”

Nichogbuagu_peter_ said:

“E don reach time wey musicians go gather with their native doctor knack EFCC jazz o.. because Dem wan spoil show for them.. how can flavour be shouting Egbe!! Oginiiii!! Ijele nwanyi!! Agba baller!! Shouting all these on stage without anyone spraying him money? How will anyi dons sleep after singing at occasion shouting men dey..men dey and nobody spray am money? It's time to go spiritual 😂.”

Realujunwamandy_ said:

“Na only am fit talk wetin him eye sef na why him Dey advice una.”

Don_isi_ said:

“E money was arrested on low key for unknown reasons,,,I guess efcc done dey put eyes for foreign currency also,, ,it's well but spraying money been like African culture anyway.”

Betterthandbest said:

“Why must we as a people spray money, this madness should be curbed as we overdo things. We sprayed money till cash became scarce and now you have to use money to buy money, no greater sickness than this. It's simple, if you want to give someone money just credit them, it shouldn't be a show.”

Ichbin_davido said:

“Efcc what happen to okoya Son?”

Banjijumi said:

“But he said it was a witch hunt.”

Angelmichaeltrades said:

“The only thing you can spray now that won’t attract EFCC is perfume.”

Ellelorita said:

“My question is, why are they somewhat selective with their arrests fr??? Cause e no get any occasion wey they go on for this Nigeria way enter internet way them no they spray money. Tbh🤔.”

Wizkid_mummy said:

“Okoya children still dey house govt of the connected rich.”

_cherii_coco wrote:

“Exactly 💯 EFCC should stop using them to cashout abeg.”

VDM warns Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has warned businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, to be very careful after E-Money’s release from detention.

Recall that E-Money was arrested in his home by EFCC operatives for naira abuse and spraying foreign currency at an event.

Shortly after the news circulated online, VeryDarkMan warned Obi Cubana on his Instagram page, noting that the businessman was EFCC’s main target.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng