Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has finally shared the true reason behind his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jandor’s return to APC

Jandor, the former Lagos governorship candidate for the PDP in the 2023 elections, made his revelation during a visit to the APC Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja.

He was warmly received by the APC state executive council, led by Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi.

The former PDP chieftain explained that his primary motivation for returning to the APC was to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, Vanguard reported.

“This is not a formal declaration. We are here to officially inform you of our decision to return home to the APC. You’ve continued to win elections in this state, and we’re happy to be back with the winning family," Jandor remarked.

Reason Behind His 2022 Defection

Reflecting on his 2022 defection from the APC to PDP, Jandor stated that the move was a strategic attempt to find a platform to showcase his political capabilities. He emphasised that he is a man of conviction who does not follow the crowd.

“I’m a man of conviction. I don’t just follow the crowd. Our departure from APC then was strategic. Now, we are back—not empty-handed but with political weight," he noted.

Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

Jandor further explained that the growing coalition movements supporting President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 were a significant factor in his return.

He likened his decision to a Yoruba adage, stating, “Charity begins at home. We must defend our own. Our priority is to ensure President Tinubu’s return in 2027. Every other matter is secondary.”

While he has not officially declared his candidacy for the 2027 Lagos governorship race, Jandor affirmed that he remains open to contesting if the party offers him the ticket, Daily Trust reported.

“I’ve not pulled out of the governorship race. If the party gives us the ticket, we will take it and run with it. But whatever the party decides, we will abide,” he stated.

APC’s Warm Welcome and Strategic Victory

APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi welcomed Jandor’s return, calling it a strategic victory for the party. He revealed that consultations had been made with local government and LCDA chairmen before the reunion.

“All 20 local government and 37 LCDA chairmen were consulted before this reunion. The 2023 elections weren’t our best outing, and we must correct that in 2027. With you back, we can erase that record and deliver across all levels," Ojelabi remarked.

He also praised Jandor for his past contributions to the Lagos political landscape and assured him of a fruitful partnership.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a forgiving spirit. Those who previously opposed him are often welcomed and integrated once they return. The door is open, and your step today is the right one.”

Strengthening APC's Core

Vice Chairman Maiyegun Moshood also expressed his excitement, stating that Jandor’s return would help restore the pride of true Lagosians.

“You are passionate about Lagos. Your return strengthens the core of our party,” Moshood said.

Additionally, the party's Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, commented on the impact of Jandor’s defection, stating that it had significantly weakened the opposition.

“With this move, the PDP is left without a credible governorship candidate. The strength of their party has diminished,” Oladejo concluded.

