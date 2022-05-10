An extension of the deadline for primaries across political parties in Nigeria will make for full participation

This was the view of a great number of political platforms in the country on the morning of Tuesday, May 10

The parties have, therefore, called on INEC to extend the deadline by two months, which, if done, will alter the 2023 elections timetable

Political parties across Nigeria on Tuesday, May 10, have appealed to the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to change the timetable for the 2023 elections.

The parties said the alteration will allow for a fuller and even participation, The Nation has gathered.

INEC is yet to respond to the call

Source: Original

Specifically, they want the deadline for the conduct of party primaries to be extended by at least two months.

Disqualification looms over parties as INEC gives final say on extension of deadline for primaries

Concerning the plea for the extension of deadlines for primaries across political parties, INEC had maintained its previous position, stressing that the Friday, June 3, stipulated date remains “firm and fixed”.

In its statement, the national electoral body said all parties have not more than one more from Thursday, May 5.

INEC's chairman, information, and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said nominations for presidential and national assembly elections should be submitted between June 10 and 17.

Okoye added that those of governorship and state houses of assembly will span from July 1 to July 15.

Source: Legit.ng