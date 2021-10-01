Since the burial of his mother Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu on Friday, July 16, 2021, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has remained in the media eyes and is still the most talked-about Nigerian billionaire at the moment.

Legit.ng highlights 5 interesting biological facts about the Nigerian businessman who organized a one-of-a-kind burial that would go on to be the centre of affluence showcase discuss for years to come.

He was born into wealth Photo Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

1. His chain of companies

The 46-year-old businessman owns different businesses that centre around his entertainment niche.

They include Pablo by Cubana, Lagos; Cubana Signature, Abuja; Puzzo by Cubana, Abuja; Caledonian Suites, Abuja; Crave by Cubana, Abuja; Hustle and Bustle, Abuja; Grand Cubana Hotels, Abuja; Cubana Gustavo and so forth.

2. His Zodiac sign

The nightlife entrepreneur is said to be one of the persons who belong to the fire element as far as the zodiac sign is concerned.

Newsunzip reports that Obi Cubana's zodiac sign is Aries. A person with such a sign is said to be a passionate, motivated and confident leader.

3. Educational background

Obi Cubana's educational journey started from Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha, The Distin reports.

Obi had his university education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he bagged a bachelor's degree in political science.

4. His nuclear family

The Cable reports that Obi Cubana walked down the aisle with his lover named Ebele Iyiegbu, alias Lush Baby in 2008.

Their lovely marriage is blessed with four children who are all male.

5. His unique chieftaincy title

Like many notable personalities in Nigeria, Obi Cubana has a chieftaincy title.

His chieftaincy title, according to The Eyes, is Okpataozueora of Oba which means the one with enough wealth to go round.

