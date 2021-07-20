Obi Cubana has advised Nigerians aspiring to greatness to work hard and ensure that integrity is one of their attributes

In an interview, the billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother in Oba, Anambra state, said success doesn't happen overnight

Cubana said there is nothing like soap anywhere to cut, adding that people have to work for their own soap

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goal.

Obi Cubana said success doesn't happen overnight. Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

Cubana said despite his success, he faced some challenges along the line but he was able to surmount them.

Speaking about why people love him so much, he said:

"I think it's maybe because I'm keeping it as simple as possible, as natural as possible. I don't need to struggle form what is not. This is me, this is who I am, and this is who I will always be."

The billionaire businessman said success doesn't happen overnight, adding that people should stop thinking of getting rich overnight.

In his words:

"You have to look at the story behind the success. Success doesn't happen overnight. You have to work very hard, you have to follow the process. There's no free money out there. There's nothing like soap anywhere to cut, you have to work for your own soap.

"What the world lacks these days is integrity. You have to keep to your word. If you have business agreement with people, with establishment, with brands, you have to as much as possible respect that.

"You will see them coming back, you will things happening, you will see it opening doors of for you, you will people speaking on your behalf."

Source: Legit.ng