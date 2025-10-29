A Nigerian lady who checked VeryDarkMan's NGO website has shared what she discovered that didn't sit well with her

According to her, it made her really uncomfortable, and she quickly had to reach out to the website designer to make an adjustment

In a trending video posted on TikTok, she shared her discovery, which drew the attention of many social media users

A Nigerian lady raised concerns after visiting the official website of VeryDarkMan’s NGO and noticing something that left her worried.

The discovery, which she described as uncomfortable, caused her to immediately contact the web designer in charge of the platform to make urgent changes.

Banker shares how she raised an alarm over the visible names of contributors on VeryDarkMan's NGO website. Photo credit: @florathe_digitalbanker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares findings about VeryDarkMan's NGO website

The lady, identified as @flora_the_digitalbanker on TikTok, narrated that it was her first time checking the site.

She explained that as soon as the page loaded, she felt uncomfortable because the website displayed information about donors, especially their names.

According to her, the site openly showed the names of contributors, the amounts they donated, and the exact dates the funds were sent.

Being a banker, she said such exposure of sensitive information was inappropriate and made her 'cringe'.

She said she quickly decided to reach out to the app developer, who had been mentioned by VeryDarkMan, to ask for an adjustment.

She told him she did not feel comfortable with her name and donation details being visible to the public.

While acknowledging that the intention might have been to ensure transparency and accountability, she believed donor privacy should still be protected.

Flora_the_digitalbanker went on to express her concern about how easy it was to trace donors through the site.

Banker takes action after seeing the visible names of contributors on VeryDarkMan's NGO website. Photo credit: @florathe_digitalbanker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She explained that anyone could simply scroll through the donation list and identify contributors by date and amount, even those whose identities had been concealed elsewhere.

Flora found this really worrisome, especially for donors who preferred to remain anonymous.

She considered this a serious breach of privacy and urged the developer to cover personal information, leaving only the amount and transaction date visible.

According to her, the developer responded positively and assured her that the issue would be fixed.

Later, she confirmed that the website had been updated and the names of donors were no longer displayed.

She expressed satisfaction with the changes, saying she was glad her suggestion was taken seriously and that the privacy of contributors was now protected.

In her words:

"So something happened with Very Dark Man's NGO account. This was the first time I am going to open that website. Immediately I open that website, I literally cringed, like something was not sitting well with the banker in me. What I saw was, I saw the names of people, the amount they sent to that account, the date they sent it. Statement of account is something very sensitive, and to me, I was just not okay with seeing the names of people that donated into that NGO.

"So I quickly reached out to the website designer, the app developer, I know Very Dark Man posted him one time like that. So I went to look for him and I sent him a message, I was like, "Please, can you cover the names of the people? I am not comfortable with you seeing my name and how much I donated." Now I understand that Very Dark Man did it for transparency sake, he is doing it for you know accountability purpose, that is completely understandable and is on him. But I felt like he should be able to protect the names of those that do not want their names to be publicly displayed.

"Just imagine the person that sent him that fifty million naira, the person does not want his name to ever get to the public, and I can literally go to that website and scroll, his name, because I can guess the date that he sent money into the NGO account, I can go to the website and scroll down to that date and I can see his name. Even though Very Dark Man is trying to cover the name of the person, I can go to his website and check, his name. It is not okay at all. So I wrote the guy that designed the website and I told him, "Please, can you mask the names of the people? If this is the only detail that you can mask, please cover the names of people that are donating, you can leave the date they sent money, you can leave the amount they sent, please cover their names."

"In some instances, there are some people that sent money using USSD, their phone numbers are there, so I can literally pick their phone number and call them or do whatever I want to do with them. To me, that was not okay at all. So the guy responded very politely and positively, and he said okay, he is going to get back to me. So he went and voila, this is the new website. I am very happy that he took my recommendation.

"The app developer said he actually follows me on Facebook. I am happy the names are out. So for those of you that have been going there to check names of people, you can no longer find it again, because it has been removed. Out the name of people sending money to that account is not of any importance to us, is not important to accountability, it is not important to transparency. So the names are out, and I am happy."

Reactions as banker speaks about VDM's NGO website

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@emahku iredia said:

"Thank you sister you're doing Nigeria God will bless you you have a good heart love those that fight to break somebody down what they cannot do they want to make their jealousy to be the person down."

@yes said:

"Thank you Madam and God bless you. This what we want to hear not unnecessary call-out of the hard working VDM. DeeOne emulate Madam, good thing is hardly seen."

@5star KING said:

"Thanks sister for that

one love one ratel together our Nigeria will be good and all of u will see your good works."

@Jean Fabrice Archer said:

"I followed you because of the sense you get. We need people like you in Africa. You build upon not destroy."

@saheedfdone said:

"Nice one by you you are doing your own part of the nation building."

@franka1 commented:

"Thank you ma. You are the real person that actually want vdm to be a better person, not Dee-One the noise maker."

@Maxwell official added:

"I just followed you because of this you have a good heart trust me."

See the post below:

Lady lays heavy accusation on VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on TikTok criticising the supporters of influencer VeryDarkMan, especially ladies.

In a trending video, she posted his alleged conversation with a young woman who needed his help to get justice.

Source: Legit.ng