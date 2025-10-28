A Nigerian lady who joined Hallelujah Challenge shares what Pastor Eno Jerry said that made her stop watching

She posted the clip from Pst Eno’s prayer session and explained why it made her go offline from YouTube

Many netizens who came across the video shared diverse opinions on the lady's observations

A Nigerian lady shared why she logged out of YouTube during Pastor Eno Jerry's prayer session at the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Lady Who Joined Hallelujah Challenge Shares What Pastor Eno Jerry Said That Made Her Stop Watching

Source: TikTok

The program features prayer and music ministers, and Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of the popular Pastor Jerry Eze, was recently featured.

In a video by @winneramanze on TikTok, the lady posted a clip from Pst. Eno's prayer session, stating that she logged out when the pastor prayed for ladies looking for husbands.

The video was captioned:

"The way I take open YouTube na so I take comot from YouTube... Make I go do my fellowship with my father sleep abeg."

She added:

"This part of the prayer does not just sit well with me…and as a strong feminist…in order to keep my heart right continuously, I just left to do my own personal prayer."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's view on Hallelujah Challenge

@SHENNY said:

"Social media and twisting d narrative na 5&6…immediately after this she prayed for men too to find a woman. I thought about this thing she wrote immediately she started praying for a man but when she prayed for men too I let it go cuz she touched both sides."

@Nenyenwa said:

no wonder

ever since i started hallelujah challenge, sleep never carry me wholesale the way it did yesterday

@Lux aura said:

"Na why I no join today own ooo…. Man ke? Wetin do woman?"

@mummy Brielle said:

"Alot of People under this comment section didn't join the prayer because she prayed about everything I don't think there is an area she didn't touch while praying and to be truthful yesterdays prayer was the best so far and there is absolutely nothing wrong with praying for the man u want to let into your life."

@amicable grace said:

"Funny enough, years ago she prayed this type of prayers and today she is being celebrated and recognized because of her husband. that is why they always say pray to meet the right people either man or woman, because some of them are destiny helpers planted by God to help to us attain to the point of success we want in life. na through man/woman God dea use favour person he no come down."

Pst Jerry Eze's wife trends over video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed what Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife did when a woman blocked her husband’s view at an event.

The drama unfolded at the burial of Deaconess Eno Usoro, the mother of the CBN deputy governor, Emem Usoro.

What the pastor's wife did sparked mixed reactions, with netizens sharing their observations on the video.

Source: Legit.ng