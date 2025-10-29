A Nigerian man asked Meta AI about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage drama, and shared the reply online

This comes as people continue talking about the notable couple and their recent issues

Meta AI advised on handling sensitive problems and talked a little about how social media affects celebrities

A Nigerian man shares the unexpected reply he got from Meta AI after asking about the drama between popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The man took to his media page to explain that he asked the question out of boredom and shared both the question he posed and Meta AI’s response.

Man asks AI about Regina Daniels’ marriage

His move comes amid the ongoing clash between the couple. Regina Daniels had alleged maltreatment in their matrimonial home, while Ned Nwoko, in a viral post, provided his perspective and revealed plans for her to travel abroad for an important reason.

Amid this, their marriage has remained a topic of discussion, with many Nigerians voicing opinions about the situation. Recently, a Nigerian man mentioned that he asked Meta AI about the drama between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

According to a post made on his page, @ZubysGist, via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he stated that he was bored and decided to ask Meta AI about the marriage clash between the two notable individuals.

His post read:

"I was bored, so I decided to ask Meta AI its opinion about Regina Daniels’ marital issues with her husband, and this was the reply I got."

He went ahead to share screenshots containing both the question he asked and Meta AI’s response.

He asked Meta AI:

"What do you feel about Regina Daniels and her current issues with her husband?"

In response, Meta AI said:

"It's concerning to see the public nature of Regina Daniels' marital issues with Senator Ned Nwoko, especially the allegations of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects many people, and it's essential to approach the situation with sensitivity and respect for those involved. Given the conflicting accounts from both parties, it's challenging to determine the full context of their situation."

"Regina Daniels' decision to acquire a new home amid divorce rumors suggests she's prioritizing her well-being and that of her family. This move towards independence and securing a stable living environment is understandable, considering the circumstances.""

"The situation highlights the complexities of marital relationships and the importance of support systems for individuals dealing with domestic issues. Ultimately, the well-being of all parties involved, especially the children, should be the top priority."

Meta AI also posed a question, which the individual has yet to answer:

Meta AI asks a thoughtful question

"What do you think about the role of social media in situations like this, where celebrity relationships become public spectacles?"

