A Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ichie Chimezie Kennedy Nwankwo, has advised youths to be diligent in whatever they do, saying there is no shortcut to success.

Speaking with Legit.ng’s Tunde Ososanya, Kennedy, who is popularly known as Abignwankwo, said youths aspiring to succeed in any endeavour need the grace of God, perseverance and diligence to achieve the great feat.

Ichie Chimezie Kennedy Nwankwo has said hard work and diligence can't be traded for anything in the quest for success. Photo credit: Ichie Chimezie Kennedy Nwanwko

Source: UGC

Abignwankwo is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bigly Oil and Gas and a close associate and business partner of Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana. The oil mogul is also the chairman of Abig Nwankwo Foundation.

In his words:

"You need the grace of God and diligence at all time."

According to the phenomenal philanthropist who is an indigene of Okija in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state, he is a firm believer of hard work, resilience, and teamwork.

As a way of giving back to society, Abignwankwo has embarked on several indigenous philanthropic gestures for over a decade now.

The oil magnate, who has a large following on Instagram, is conferred with an Igbo chieftaincy title, Obata Uno Adimma 1 of Okija, meaning (when he is back home there is peace and joy).

Obi Cubana shares success tips

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goals.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur who once sold okrika shares success story

In other news, a Nigerian politician and businessman, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, has taken to social media to inspire people that they can achieve success in life through hard work and dedication.

Eghosa, who hails from Benin City, the Edo state capital, is the founder of Etek Luxury.

Taking to his Instagram page to share his story, the businessman said life was hard for him at a young age and he had to struggle to get to where he is today.

Source: Legit