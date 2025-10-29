A Nigerian man who checked the NGO account of VeryDarkMan has shared the total balance he saw

In a video, he debunked rumours that the popular activist was spending money donated by kindhearted Nigerians to the NGO account

Social media users who came across his post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to disclose the amount of money currently sitting in the NGO account of popular activist VeryDarkMan.

He shared the video amid surfacing rumours that the activist had allegedly been using part of the funds contributed by supporters.

Man discloses total amount on VDM's NGO account

In the video, the man cleared the air by sharing details he found after personally checking the account balance through the NGO’s link.

The man, identified as @noapology042 on TikTok, said he checked the NGO account on the 25th of October and discovered that the total amount displayed was ₦241,993,536.50.

According to him, he later revisited the link to confirm the figures and noticed that more donations had come in from different individuals.

He explained that small amounts, such as ₦165, ₦100, and ₦200, were being sent by people who appeared to be testing the authenticity of the account.

He further noted that the balance continued to rise as more transactions were made.

When he checked again, the total figure had increased to ₦242,032,672.50, indicating that the account was still active and functional, with people contributing.

He insisted that everything was visible to anyone who wished to confirm, adding that the link contained the full details of the account, including the number, deposits, withdrawals, and running balance.

According to him, those doubting the transparency of the process could personally verify it by sending small amounts to the account and watching for changes in the balance.

He maintained that his findings disproved the claims that VeryDarkMan had been diverting or misusing money intended for the NGO.

Conclusively, he urged people to stop spreading unverified information about the activist, emphasising that the steady flow of contributions and the open visibility of the account’s transactions proved that nothing was being hidden.

In his words:

"I went to the NGO link. 25th of October, you can see the total balance there. It said ₦241,993,536.50. That is what is there. Later, I went back to the app again with that link, which I will be posting on my Facebook here. You yourself can go and verify. Another person sent 165 naira. Then another person sent 100 naira. Another person sent 200 naira.

"As you can see, the balance, it keeps on going up. Now, today, today I logged in the app. As you can see, the balance as of today is ₦242,032,672.50. What does it mean? People are still sending money, and these people that are sending money are also sending money because they want to confirm if that account is still active. Now, you yourself can confirm if that account is still active. I dropped the NGO link to that account.

"You will see it yourself how the money is coming, everything, and how much has been withdrawn from the account. It is there. See it yourself, the account number is there too. You can send in 50 naira, 10 naira there. Go and check if the balance is reflecting. So those of you that are saying that VeryDarkMan is spending NGO money, I wonder where you are getting that information from. I wonder where that information, deceit, and lies are coming from."

Reactions trail man's post about VeryDarkMan's NGO account

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Ella Suitable Backup said:

"Integrity dey cry. God bless VDM."

@FRESH-Lamba said:

"Even if he spend the money we don't care we go still they send more money. Infact at this minute I they give vdm permission to spend the money we no care we want make people talk."

@AKANBI said:

"Omo the wey people trust and love vdm hennn omo the 8 people na less many people no even get patience to watch videos finish."

@Mad_quotes reacted:

"Omor some people no understand this video. School no be scamm fr. It shows that people don’t pay attention."

@clowwn said:

"No body fir reach vdm for this country. Vdm don defeat money. Same 100m dat was sent to vdm is also sent to a female ngo person in nigeria and she did not say it out."

@ǎběł added:

"Why some people for this comment section nor understand this this guy video Abi una no watch the video to the end."

See the post below:

