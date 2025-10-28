A Nigerian woman went viral after posting about her difficult experience telling her boyfriend she was pregnant

Her video showed the surprising reaction she received, which left viewers expressing concern and disbelief

She shared her feelings of heartbreak and disappointment as people responded to her story in the comment section

A Nigerian lady weeps as she shares the text she received from her boyfriend after informing him that she was pregnant. She shared the screenshot of the heartbreaking response she got from him.

The said lady took to her TikTok page to share her situation after she sent a text on WhatsApp to her boyfriend, informing him that she had been feeling sick and, after conducting a test, it was revealed that she is pregnant.

Woman cries after revealing pregnancy to boyfriend

The response from her boyfriend, however, wasn’t what she expected, and she shared a video that also contained what he said after she revealed her pregnancy to him.

According to a post she made available on her page, @miraslifestyle4, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the young lady mentioned that she is finished as a result of what happened to her.

In her conversation with her boyfriend, she revealed that she had been dating him for the past two years and that he is the only one she has known during that period.

Despite her explanation, her boyfriend maintained his stance.

Her TikTok video carried a caption that read:

“I told my boyfriend that I’m pregnant for him and this was his response.”

She proceeded to share his response in a video that displayed their messages.

In one of his replies, he asked her:

“Na me you carry belle for? Be like your eye dey turn you.”

He made several other statements in the post, including:

"Don’t disturb my phone with your stupid messages and complaints again.”

The lady shared their entire conversation online and added a description that read:

“I’m finished.”

As she shared the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady posts private chat

MA_DRI_NA said:

"E good for you ... una no day get sense... una go see red sea una go still jump inside... he say he give u slap the other night ,see the way him take reply ur first message sef obviously this is how he talks to you and on a norms... mean some of una day so desperate for love abi una no day loved at home? watin day sup sef."

Chukwuebuka wrote:

"Give birth to that Child that guy go regret he will never hear a cry of a child in his home. Nigeria Movies."

Kittydoll peter added:

"keep d baby he will later show up dat is were u will get him."

Qkosua stressed:

"My dear if this is not a content then hear me. Take the mirror in your room speak anything you want to say to the mirror. After that pray and move on with your life. Peace be unto you."

Olamilekan noted:

"The guy say he don tell you countless time say make you leave am omo like this now people go dy blame the guy imagine he say he don tell you make you free am omo make we no judge one side story abeg."

Benedict wrote:

"The guy once said: you go cry pass the baby."

JAMILA shared:

"Wait ooo na u toast this boy? Because this one don pass hatred ooo this guy sounds like he never loved you from beginning buh you were still pushing."

JESSE THE TALKER ON YOUTUBE said:

"He has been abusing you and still stayed? You're blinded with a non existent love. You don't deserve sympathy

