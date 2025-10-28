A 21-year-old man's dream of studying Medicine and Surgery at the university suffered a setback after his first choice institution offered him an entirely different course

After scoring 328 in the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME), Moses Amalawa had hoped that Nnamdi Azikiwe University (popularly known as UNIZIK) would give him admission to study Medicine and Surgery, but that aspiration was crushed after he received admission for a different course.

Heartbroken by the development, the young man expressed his disappointment on Facebook.

Moses Amalawa wanted to study Medicine and Surgery at UNIZIK.

Moses, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, opened up about his state of mind and what his family suggests.

Moses reacts to course UNIZIK offered him

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, a disappointed Moses said he was 'kicked' from his preferred course to Applied Biochemistry.

"I was kicked from Medicine to Applied Biochemistry."

When asked what he felt must have happened or what criteria the university used, Moses told Legit.ng:

"They used O-level screening.

"Allegedly, they said the cut-off for medicine is 330+, but it wasn't released by the school.

"There were some persons who scored less than 320, but they were admitted."

Devastated by the school's admission decision, Moses, who hails from Edo state, admitted that he feels like giving up.

"Words can't explain my pains o.

"Let's just say frustrated and hopeless. Feels like giving up on everything."

Moses sought university admission for years

Moses, aged 21, completed his secondary school education in 2021. He attended Richon High School but finished his SS3 and wrote his West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations at Iyekogba Grammar School.

A copy of Moses' WAEC result showed he scored A1 in Civic Education, Mathematics, and Chemistry; B3 in English Language, Agricultural Science, Biology and Physics; C4 in Economics; and a C5 in Marketing.

He further disclosed that he had written the UTME in the past, but could not secure admission, despite scoring 323 and 296 in different years. In his words:

"I've written JAMB before. Then I was applying for medicine at UNIBEN. Last year, I scored 323, but I couldn't secure admission in UNIBEN, even the year before (2023), I scored 296, which was not high enough."

What Moses' parents thought about UNIZIK's offer

Legit.ng asked Moses what his parents thought about the alternative course offer from UNIZIK, and he stated that they advised him to accept it, as he had spent years at home in his quest to get admission to study his dream course.

"They're suggesting I should just accept and go because I've wasted enough years at home.

"But medicine was the goal."

About the possibility of accepting the admission and doing a change of course later on, Moses said it was a slim option.

"They said it's less than a 50% chance for a transfer into medicine to work."

Moses Amalawa's hope of studying Medicine and Surgery at UNIZIK was dashed.

