A lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media after going public with one of her conversations with her father

The lady shared her WhatsApp chat with her father, involving her request that he make her photo his display picture

Quite unexpectedly, her father turned down her request and offered a list of reasons why he would not do it

A lady, @geighbee, got the internet buzzing after displaying her father's touching reply to her request for him to make her photo his profile picture.

"Sometimes you just have to read your dad's message and go about your day," she captioned her TikTok post.

Lady's chat with dad on WhatsApp

In the WhatsApp chat, the lady asked her father to use her picture as his display photo. The man declined her request, citing several reasons.

Firstly, he said using her picture as his profile picture would invite enemies to harm her. He added that doing so would be exposing her to his enemies who did not know she exists.

His reply partly read:

"I hate making profile pictures with my kids. Because:

"1.Inviting enemies to harm them because they want to hurt me.

"2. I'm showing my enemies that didn't know my kids.

"3. Evil people take your picture and go and do evil things."

Father-daughter chat triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chat below:

Mdekazi said:

"I lowkey hear his chat. I’m not even a father yet, but I’ll probably move like him once I become one."

ThatoCW Mphuthi-Maphalla said:

"My dad will introduce us to his enemies and tell us that those people are his enemies."

saarah 🪩🫧 said:

"Parents always act like they have the biggest opps in history."

goeorgeofthejungle.x said:

"I don't what y'all mad for this perfectly truthful and very valid."

user68681773907611 said:

"Your Dad loves you xem and he thinks beyond. You’ll thank him one day."

khadujj❤️‍🔥✨ said:

"Let us see the remaining reasons we’re not the haters! are we?😭😂😂I know it must be diabolical."

Deseree_kg said:

"Mine changes his to every picture I send him😭 he prolly don't have enemies."

Asma said:

"He not wrong 😩your enemies are closer than your friends sometimes and manjust wants to protect his kids."

