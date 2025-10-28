A Nigerian man who called out Regina Daniels over alleged unpaid debt has shared an update regarding the issue

The man who operates a car hire service in Abuja alleged that he was contracted by Regina Daniels to provide a car service to her

However, he earlier claimed that after providing the service for several days, the actress allegedly didn't pay up her balance

A Nigerian businessman who had earlier accused actress Regina Daniels of failing to settle a debt has given an update on the matter, confirming that the issue had been resolved.

The man, who runs a car hire company based in Abuja, said the actress had finally completed the payment allegedly owed to him after several days of waiting.

Man confirms Regina Daniels allegedly settled debt

The car rental operator, known on TikTok as @mroluseyi, explained that Regina Daniels had earlier engaged his services for transportation.

According to him, the agreement went smoothly at first, but after providing the service for a number of days, the balance payment was not made.

He stated that he had earlier come online to raise awareness about the situation after several attempts to reach her directly had failed.

In his recent update, he confirmed that the actress had now paid the debt, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him while the issue lasted.

He thanked those who helped draw attention to the matter, saying he only went public because all other means of contact had failed.

The businessman explained that both the actress and her personal assistant had blocked him, leaving him with no other way to communicate.

He maintained that his decision to speak out was never intended to damage anyone’s reputation but to demand payment for a completed job.

He emphasised that his concern had always been about business, not about Regina Daniels’ personal affairs or her marriage.

The car hire operator clarified that he had no personal relationship with her husband, Ned Nwoko, and was only focused on getting the rightful payment for his company’s services.

Now that the debt had been cleared, he said he bore no grudges and considered the matter closed.

He appreciated everyone who had shown concern and encouraged fairness in dealings with small business owners.

According to him, business owners worked hard for every amount they earned, and it was important that their efforts were respected.

He concluded by stating that he and his team had moved on peacefully and wished everyone well.

In his words:

"Regina Daniels has finally pay my money. Thank you very much for your concern. This is Ronaldo logistics and car hire service. I thank everybody for what you people have done for me. After all the matter that happened between me and Regina, she has finally paid the money.

"Thanks to all that tag her. Let me clear the air. Nobody paid me to tarnish anyone’s image. I came online because every other means of contact failed. I was blocked by her and by her PA, and there was no other way to reach them. As a businessperson, I only came out to demand what was rightfully ours. We provided a service, and payment was delayed.

"Going public was the only option left. This was never about her personal life or her marriage. It was strictly business. I don’t know her husband personally. I only know I was hired for a service and expected to be paid. Now that the payment has been made, we’ve moved on in peace. I respect everyone involved, but let’s always remember to treat small businesses with fairness. We work hard for every kobo we earn."

Reactions as man speaks about Regina Daniels

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Afeezco Solar & Electrical said:

"The calling out was neccessary."

@Moh Ibrahim said:

"Thank you for coming back to clarify you're a good man."

@Beautifulonyinye30 said:

"The power of social media."

@Nella Oku reacted:

"Omo! Thank God for social media o."

@Rhoda Julius said:

"I go pay 150k daily? How much I go complete buy the Prado?"

@chastity4real said:

"Asiri akaria ooo. October no gree say e go finish but him no get choice because November is my month."

@mhiz Cynthia said:

"Since she has paid u bring Down those videos."

@thatmumof5 added:

"Thank God."

