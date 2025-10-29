A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing the women her father dated in the past before getting married

In the video, she displayed the faces of the women one at a time and confirmed that they were all her father's exes

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok, with some people criticising the post while others found it really funny

A young Nigerian lady recently posted a TikTok video of the women that her father dated before he eventually got married.

The clip quickly drew the attention of netizens, with many viewers sharing mixed feelings about her decision to make such personal information public.

Lady displays photos of women her father dated in the past. Photo credit: @tinas_kitchens/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts video of father's exes

The lady, identified on TikTok as @tinas_kitchens, compiled several photos showing the women her father was once involved with.

Each picture appeared one after another, and she confirmed that they were all women who had been in relationships with her father before he settled down.

The video ended with a final photo showing her father and his wife on their wedding day, smiling together in their wedding attire.

In the funny post, she added a short caption that read:

"POV: My dad, his exes and who he later marry. If your mum is here, na my papa ex."

Lady displays photos of her father's beautiful exes. Photo credit: @tinas_kitchens/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady posts father's exes

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@mhiz favvy said:

"Even your mama na person ex."

@Loner1124 said:

"Thank God na my papa b my mama first bf and husband."

@Pascalfinian said:

"You must be close to him to know this."

@Yucee Loveth said:

"They all look alike."

@Tianah said:

"Why him go get him ex picture first of all if nah me Ano go gree oo."

@xo_mimie reacted:

"The exes plenty and the fact that he has their pictures."

@Lady vee said:

"Your dad obviously have spec beautiful woman and na fine man."

@—onyiii said:

"The 4th woman I h add be seen her as young girl Abi na her daughter I see."

@#_kandy said:

"You dad is not over is first love all his ex's look alike."

@user26878874488685 said:

"My English teacher’s mum was my grandfather’s ex. Apparently my grandmother “stole” him away."

@𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝔂𝓸 said:

"Lmao, this is really disrespectful. Imagine someone seeing his/her mom there."

@Love_accessories_hub said:

"So him chop all this women finish come go be pastor."

@wesley_lion_of_abuja reacted:

"Your papa na bad guy."

@NGOZICHUKWUKA@nov1foodsibadan said:

"Your dad must be a tall man."

@Igwe Escobar said:

"He be baller that time na player he be."

@daisy_ify said:

"So what should we do? You lack home training and it’s obvious your dad hasn’t even moved on. Love and light to you and your household."

@keddymira added:

"We're angry about this Abi? Now imagine how crazy the next generation will be because of our digital footprints. Then we won't be guessing, people are going to be tagging your parents. Imagine your child’s classmates playing your indecent videos to get back at your child? Be safe."

@adebanjo_mercy added;

"Werey la won omo GEN Z yi se. They send everything away with their camera even the isembaye and orisa. See this one now. I don see my grandma picture now now now."

See the post below:

Lady finds letter her father wrote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared emotional handwritten letters from her parents’ courtship days between 1987 and 1992.

One of the letters went viral after her father narrated how his first salary was stolen by a pickpocket.

Source: Legit.ng