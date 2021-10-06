The death of a former federal lawmaker in Taraba, Abubakar Abdulazeez Ibrahim, has been announced

Ibrahim happened to be a brother to late Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, a former minister of women affairs

The former senator was said to have died in his house in Jalingo on Tuesday, October 5, after a brief sickness

Former senator Abubakar Abdulazeez Ibrahim who was the younger brother of Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, (Mama Taraba), is dead.

The 64-year-old man who died in his Jalingo residence on Tuesday, October 5, after a brief illness represented the Taraba Central Senatorial Zone between 1999 and 2007.

Added to this, late Ibrahim contested twice for the governorship seat in the state, Daily Trust reports.

Ibrahim was a two-time gubernatorial candidate in Taraba (Photo: Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan)

Source: Facebook

He studied Engineering and Business Administration at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state, and was the proprietor of Ibramiyya Primary and Secondary Schools and Peacock College of Education in Jalingo.

In line with the Islamic religion, funeral prayers for the deceased will be conducted at 1.30 pm at the palace of the Emir of Muri after which he will be buried at Jika da Fari burial ground, where the remains of his late sister were also laid to rest.

Tragedy hits Nigeria as Mama Taraba dies at 61

Earlier, it was gathered that Aisha Alhassa, popularly known as Mama Taraba, was dead.

Suleiman Dantsoho, her former media aide, confirmed the death. He said the former minister died at a Cairo hospital on Friday, May 7.

Alhassan contested the Taraba 2015 governorship election under the Platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku, who ran under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

After she lost her bid, President Muhammadu Buhari named her Minister of Women Affairs. She left the party after the party failed to clear her for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Nigerians on social media had reacted to the development with many expressing condolences. @Usman_A_Gaskiya wrote:

"Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi Raji'un.

"This is an Irreparable loss to Nigeria. I've just been informed of the death of Hajiya Jummai Alhassan ( Mama Taraba) in Cairo, Egypt. May Allah have mercy on her soul and grant her Jannatul Firdaus."

Source: Legit.ng