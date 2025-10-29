A man has criticised gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge, describing it as a brand publicity stunt with no Biblical backing

He warned believers not to participate in the Hallelujah Challenge and explained in detail why it is not ideal for a Christian

The man's criticism of the popular challenge has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some tackling him

A man, Asonumaka George Wakama, has warned people not to waste their time participating in Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online praise and prayer program convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and takes place during specific periods each year, and has enjoyed growing popularity over the years.

Why man warned people about Hallelujah Challenge

But for George, the Hallelujah Challenge has no foundation in the Bible and is an empty ritual that leads to superficial experiences.

George frowned at the pursuit of emotional highs without a deepening relationship with God, calling it unfulfilling and fleeting.

George, in a lengthy Facebook post, maintained that true spirituality is rooted in sound doctrine and not emotional experiences. His post partly read:

"...Indeed the Hallelujah Challenge has sparked intense debate, with many questioning its authenticity and biblical basis.

"Critics argue that it's mere bombast and fanfare, devoid of sound gospel teachings.

"Worship without a solid foundation in the gospel is nothing more than emotional manipulation, akin to the excitement generated by sports, games, or music concerts.

"A closer look at the Bible reveals no precedent for believers gathering for an "Alleluia challenge."

"In fact, the Bible emphasizes the importance of sound doctrine and apostolic teachings.

"Without these, we're left with empty rituals and superficial experiences.

"Honestly the pursuit of emotional highs without a deepening relationship with God is fleeting and unfulfilling.

"Decades of fanfare and spectacle have yielded little in terms of genuine spiritual growth, with many still trapped in dead works and legalism.

"Repentance from dead works is elementary (Hebrews 6:1), and those bound by legalistic practices are cut off from Christ (Galatians 5:1, 4).

"The Bible warns against preachers who distort the gospel, labeling them accursed (Galatians 1:6-9).

"True spirituality is rooted in sound doctrine, not emotional experiences or superficial practices..."

George advised people to avoid the challenge, as it was just a brand publicity stunt of the convener

He accused Bassey of taking advantage of people by profiting from the challenge at the expense of their sleep and health. In his words:

"To this end my candid advise, don't waste your time adding to the brand publicity stunt of a gospel singer.

"He's creaming off making so much money on this Alleluia challenge stuff at the expense of depriving you of your sleep and health.

"Don't be party to it."

Hallelujah Challenge: Man's remarks stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's remarks below:

Chike Chizoba Imo said:

"I wonder why people invest time and energy on what people want to do on the path of their journey of faith.

"Someone will soon say’House on the Rock is wasting energy on The Experience’.

"Do your own thing,bro.

"No be you lose sleep."

Patricia Ngene said:

"I don’t know what he’s talking about. I joined on Day 18 and I got sound exegesis on wisdom. That I took notes on and read the following day. You get what you have the appetite for. If you don’t dig deep you won’t get water 💦."

Femi Oludipe said:

"The bar has been lowered for all to come - and stay. Recall Luke 14:15-24.

"Christianity is basically about salvation of the soul. Growing up in its spirituality, though desirable and beneficial to the individual who chooses to grow, is not compulsory for salvation. Recall Paul in Corinthians 3:1-3.

"And that aspect, which indeed requires discipline has been forsaken for common reasons. And mimics of Christianity has also grown from it."

Olumide Olusanya said:

"Whether it's borne out of a need or ritual practice, the central focal point of the whole exercise is the Almighty God and Christ Jesus. That's all that counts. If this hallelujah challenge is deficient in sound doctrine as discovered by the writer, then it has become a challenge to him to lead the path to a more glorious worship of our God. Let the writer as he has perfectly discerned the errors or lapses, take it a step further. The Holy Spirit has given him the grace and liberty to do so!"

Ross Alabo-George said:

"Very funny. The truth is, those who ignorantly criticize that program are doing so only because it was a huge success. If it had failed or delivered less impact, the same critics would have quietly stayed in their lane. A better approach would be for them to initiate their own program and gather their own “saints.”

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady in UK gets reported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the UK was reported to the authorities over the Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, which is usually held at midnight.

In a video, the lady said she was reported to the council because of her singing during the Hallelujah Challenge. She posted the letter she received from the council, which the Pollution Control officer signed.

