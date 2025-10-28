A Nigerian man based in Germany has criticised people demanding that activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, come clean with his NGO donations

To demonstrate VeryDarkMan's honesty, the man sent N2k to the NGO's account and showed the balance he saw

While noting that VeryDarkMan is human and prone to mistakes, the man said it did not mean everyone should hate on him

A Germany-based man, known on Facebook as MPA Kelechi, has come to the defence of online critic VeryDarkMan over growing concerns about the money left in his Non-Governmental Organisation's account.

The man frowned at the fact that even people who can not keep money joined others in demanding accountability from VeryDarkMan.

Amount man saw in VeryDarkMan's NGO account

Demonstrating that the NGO's funds were still intact, Kelechi sent N2k to its account and confirmed the organisation's balance in real time on its dedicated website, which VeryDarkMan had made public many months ago.

The balance shown on the website suggests that the total money left in the NGO's account is over N241 million.

Kelechi, in a Facebook post, stated that VeryDarkMan is human and, as such, could make mistakes, but it does not mean everyone should hate on him. Kelechi wrote:

"Even people whose people's money can't stay in their hands for a week are requesting VDM's accountability for the ngo money, but don't worry, you will see it now. Even people who never send shishi to the account dey shout, vdm where's our money

"I just transferred 2k to the account to prove a point. You can see my name and today's date on the payment receipts, and if you go to the ngo account, you will still see 243 million naira cash as we speak. So, ndi VDM, where is our ngo money?

"He said it many times that the ngo money is for a charity project not for anything else. VDM is a human, and he makes mistakes too; he might get it wrong from your own perspective, but that doesn't mean we should all join you to h8t on him."

VeryDarkMan's NGO: Man's observation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Sanmi Bidemi Ajayi said:

"Wat if it's another individual handling the ngo project and not vdm.

"Won't vdm criticize the person if he feels the whole tin is not transparent enough??

"So make una dey calm down..

"Criticism is part of life."

Mirian Nenyenwa said:

"T, that's the spirit, let's keep pushing for accountability and transparency, every little action counts, and your 2k donation is a great example of that, let's keep supporting the cause and demanding for what is right."

Agubata Blessing said:

"Good research."

Blexta Estyglam said:

"Thank u for the truth."

Alfred Emmanuel said:

"Receipt nah water so if i transfer 1k now him go send the new alert give me bah."

Chiazor Edike said:

"Did dey ask for donations? Did dey boost on how to teach others on how to run theirs. Let it not be he has used it n he is struggling to put it back."

Anna Chidinma Amajor said:

"Weldon MPA kelechi I sincerely appreciate how honest and truthful you are always."

Anwulika Udanoh said:

"He should spend the money for the projects they were donated for.

"Abi he wants the bank to be paying more interest to grow the money?

"Meanwhile, people are asking because if it's another person, VDM would have asked why the person isn't working with the money."

Amount in VeryDarkMan's NGO account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the amount she found left in VeryDarkMan's NGO account.

In a Facebook post, the lady pointed out that the N100 she sent to the NGO was updated on the site 57 seconds after she sent it, proving that it is in real time.

She shared screenshots of the N100 she sent and how much was left in the NGO's account, as displayed on the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative website.

