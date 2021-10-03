The family of Oladipupo Williams (SAN) has been thrown into mourning following his death in the early hours of Sunday, October 3

The renowned lawyer was reported to have died from COVID-19 complications at St Nicholas isolation hospital despite being vaccinated

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has described Ladi's death as a devastating one

Lagos state - Oladipupo Williams, a legal luminary and senior advocate of Nigeria has passed on at the age of 74.

Ladi, as he is fondly called, died in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, from complications due to COVID-19, The Cable reports.

The 74-year-old SAN died in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, 2021. Photo credit: Tribune

His son, Kunle, who dropped the news of Ladi's death on his Facebook page wrote:

“My father passed away this morning from COVID despite being double vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca.”

He passed on at 3am

Chief Ladi's death was also confirmed by his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, Vanguard reports.

According to the report, he breathed his last at St Nicholas isolation hospital.

He said:

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning."

NBA mourns lawyer's death

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has expressed his sadness over the death of Ladi.

In a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune, Akpata described the deceased's death as a personal loss to him and his family. According to him, the late Ladi was a mentor and big brother to many of them.

He stated:

"I am totally devastated by the news. Chief Williams was a big brother and mentor to many of us.

"I wish the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss."

About Oladipupo Williams

The deceased was the son of a prominent lawyer, Chief Rotimi Williams. Both of them were the first father and son to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995.

According to the profile on his chamber’s website, he has over thirty years of legal expertise in litigation and commercial law. He also enjoys independent recognition as one of the top 100 senior advocates in the country.

