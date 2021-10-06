The Sango Ota section of the Lagos—Abeokuta Expressway has been blocked by protesters in Ogun state

The protesters are protesting against the deplorable condition of the road which has become a nightmare to them

Specifically, the protesters want the federal government to find a lasting solution to the state of the road

In efforts to bring urgent solution to their problems, some residents of Ogun state have taken to the street to protest the deplorable state of their roads.

The protesters who include members of the Nigeria Labour Congress blocked the Sango Ota section of the Lagos—Abeokuta Expressway.

The protesters blocked the Sango-Ota road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state from Joju Bus-Stop to the Garage area of the area during the protest, Punch Newspaper reports.

Protesters have blocked Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun state. Photo: Punch

Specifically, they are demanding that the federal and state governments should find a lasting solution to the state of the road.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Repair our road with immediate effect or face the wrath of the masses; “400% hike in transport fare due to bad road”; “Our roads are death traps fix our roads”; “No good roads, No payment of tax”; “Our taxes are meant for fixing road so what happened”; and “Industries in Ota are relocating and closing down due to bad roads”.

The state NLC chairman, Emmanuel Bankole led the protest. Going further, they threatened to shut down Ogun State if construction doesn’t start in 21 days.

