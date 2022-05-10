A campaign targeted at the youths in the country has been launched by the National Youth Council of Nigeria

The objective of the campaign is to mobilise youths toward the 2023 general elections by registering and obtaining PVCs, among others

At the launch of the campaign, the NYCN president took a swipe at CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for joining politics without resigning

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has chided the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele for purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form to contest in the 2023 general election.

The NYCN said the action by the apex bank chief is in flagrant disregard to the professional demands of his job and existing laws, especially the CBN ACT, describing the act as an affront to the anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu.

The NYCN president, Comrade Solomon Adodo stated this on Tuesday, May 10 in Abuja, adding that Emefiele's move is an act of sabotage against the present administration.

Comrade Adodo made the comments at the launch of the Youth Rising for a United Nigeria. Photo credit: @NYCNYouthHq

Comrade Adodo was speaking at the launch of the Youth Rising for a United Nigeria (Youth-RUN) project as a vehicle to fast-track youths' involvement and participation in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Adodo questioned presidential aspirants who are going about promising Nigerians heaven and earth while they have failed to synergize with the present administration to make Nigeria better but are suddenly offering solutions to all the problems ravaging the country.

He said:

“As we rapidly approach the 2023 general elections and with the party primaries just a few days away, Nigerian youths have watched with deep chagrin the ostrich styled hypocrisy of most of our politicians, particularly those running for the presidency who now claim to be sudden alchemists with the total solutions to Nigeria's problems and a road map to Eldorado.

“We have it on record that most of these politicians particularly those in the mainstream political party have been deliberately sabotaging the government of President Muhammadu Buhari from within while the opposition politicians have been working assiduously to fan the embers of insecurity, disunity, and disintegration of our dear nation - Nigeria.

“It is surprising why this crop of leaders could not support and partner with Mr. President to achieve a better and greater Nigeria even now. Must we wait for 2023 to have the solutions to unemployment, insecurity, and the quest for national cohesion?”

The council equally noted that the youths have been utterly neglected in the rounds of consultations ahead of the elections.

