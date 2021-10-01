The workers in Ogun state are unhappy over the treatment received so far from Governor Dapo Abiodun

They have decided to express their displeasure to the state government by issuing a threat of shutting down their services

Their issues outlined are an unimpressive MOU, the 19 monthly deductions of arrears and as well the new minimum wage

Workers in Ogun state under the umbrella of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council have threatened a showdown with Governor Dapo Abiodun, over what they termed “unimpressive” implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed by the government and the state organised labour.

The Punch reported that the council secretary, Olusegun Adebiyi, stated this in a letter dated September 23 and addressed to the governor, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, October 1.

The threat came one year after the MoU was signed between the two parties.

The workers lament poor treatment from the state governor after previous strike action. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust also reported that, Adebiyi explained that some of the issues still subsisting in the MoU included proposed amendments to the State Contributory Pension Law; 19 months of non payment of deductions; gratuity payment and matters arising;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Others are unpaid seven-year arrears of statutory leave allowance and snail speed on staff promotion, among others.”

The council secretary added that the union had “painfully observed the lackluster attitude and lack of genuine commitment of the state government towards any policy whatsoever to alleviate the fast deplorable conditions of its workforce.”

The workers further lamented that the government’s implementation of the agreement has been “grossly unimpressive, morale dampening and ultimately sending helpless state employees to early graves.”

Earlier, the government had signed an MoU with the organised labour in September 2020 on the implementation of the new minimum wage and other demands of the workers.

The MoU followed a one-week strike by the organised labour over its various agitations in the state.

Goodnews as Buhari increases N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000

Earlier, In his efforts to get President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the increase of N-Power beneficiaries by one million.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the increase in the number of N-Power program beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

Legit.ng gathered that the president disclosed this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence on Friday, October 1.

ASUU: FG reacts to fresh strike, accuses union of causing panic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that amid the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chris Ngige has reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the union.

The minister of labour and employment in an interview with The Punch accused ASUU of causing panic.

According to him, the union always issues strike threats to cause panic among members of the public, which is not fair.

Source: Legit