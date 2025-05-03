The Rivers state crisis has continued to take different dimensions even as the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara reportedly moves to make peace with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Samuel Nwanosike, an ally of Wike, accused the governor of sponsoring protests in the state, questioning the genuineness of his move for peace

Nwanosike also confirmed that the suspended Governor Fubara met with Wike to seek reconciliation

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has been accused of being deceptive with his move to make peace with his predecessor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Samuel Nwanosike, a strong ally of the FCT minister, made the allegation in an interview, adding that the governor cannot be calling for peace and his supporters are staging protests in the state.

Fubara accused of sponsoring protests in Rivers

Nwanosike alleged that the embattled governor had been sponsoring the protests in the state, adding that it was an embarrassment to Rivers women to come out and protest nakedly over a political matter.

He also confirmed that it was true that the suspended governor had met with his leader, Wike, and the minister had made it clear that it was not about him, but about the people who contributed, mentally and financially, to his emergence, who have been abused.

The former council chairman explained that Governor Fubara needed to call his supporters to order. All the social media abuses and attacks calling for the reinstatement of Fubara are demanded to be put on hold if the governor's peace move is actually genuine.

His statement reads in part:

"You [Fubara] cannot come and tell us that you're seeking peace when your supporters are protesting every day in the streets of Port Harcourt."

See the video of the interview here:

Nwanosike's comment followed a series of protests by some women in the state, calling for the reinstatement of the embattled governor. On the other hand, some women have also protested in support of Fubara's suspension.

Fubara: Women walked out of Remi Tinubu

After Nwanosike's comment, a group of women have also been seen walking with Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu and the first lady of Nigeria. The walkout on the first lady was the recent move to call for the reinstatement of the governor.

In March, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing an unending political crisis between the governor and his predecessor, Wike. The president also noted that the rift between the two political gladiators has led to crises, such as the burning of pipelines.

The declaration of the state of emergency led to the suspension of the governor and the installation of a sole administrator, who will answer to the National Assembly.

Amaechi speaks on Fubara, Wike's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-Rivers governor, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers was about the sharing of money.

Amaechi alleged that President Bola Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking Rivers state, adding that there are rumours that any governor who would not support the president in 2027 would be removed.

The former governor also challenged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to tell Nigerians the cause of their fight if it was not about sharing money and 2027 politics.

