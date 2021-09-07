The Nigerian government has reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Chris Ngige speaking on behalf of the federal government said it is not correct for the union to accuse it of failing to implement the agreement

ASUU had expressed its readiness to embark on another round of industrial action following the failed implementation of an earlier agreement

Amid the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chris Ngige has reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the union.

The minister of labour and employment in an interview with The Punch accused ASUU of causing panic.

The federal government has accused ASUU of causing panic.

According to him, the union always issues strike threats to cause panic among members of the public, which is not fair.

He explained that it is not correct for ASUU to accuse the federal government of failing to implement the agreement it signed with the union.

Ngige speaking further said there was a process through which decisions on such issues were taken, adding that no agreement had not been made far as the agreemen was concerned.

Universities to shut down as ASUU announces date for another strike

Earlier, there were indications that public universities across Nigeria may be shut if the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and ASUU is not resolved.

The union had threatened to embark on strike on Tuesday, August 31, if the federal government does not implement an agreement signed with the union.

ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke in an interview on Sunday, August 29, said that the federal government has stopped communicating with the union.

FG begs ASUU to cancel proposed fresh strike, calls for calm

Meanwhile, the minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has appealed with ASUU not to embark on a fresh strike, saying the government was working hard to secure the release of the money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The union had asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible if the outstanding issues in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) of December 23, 2020, and matters related to the draft renegotiated agreement are not signed.

However, ASUU has stated that its National Executive Council (NEC) would meet to weigh available options and consider its next options.

