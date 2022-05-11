Claims that the insecurity in the southeast is targetted at herders in the region have been classified as misinformation

The situation of issues in the region was made public by the southeast zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association

Gidado Siddiki also called on the state and the federal government to do all it takes to curb the insecurity in both the region and the country as a whole

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has debunked the claim that the insecurity ravaging the southeast region is targeted at herders.

Daily Trust reports that the southeast zonal chairman of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki stated this while reacting to the burning of a truck-load of cattle along Uga-Ezinifite-Igboukwu Road in Anambra on Sunday, May 8.

The herders association called on the federal and state governments to nip the insecurity in the southeast in the bud. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

Speaking on the incident, Siddiki confirmed a growing hostility between herders and residents of the area.

He, however, noted that while the burning of the tuck is condemnable, the perpetrators of such action must be brought to justice.

Federal and state governments to act fast

Siddiki also urged the Nigerian government and other relevant agencies to ensure that the situation and other insecurity challenges across the country are brought under control.

His words:

“It is evident that while our herders have suffered victims of the dastardly operations by the hoodlums, other Nigerians, including indigenes have also fallen victims. Government and private valuables have been lost to these gangs.

“It is, therefore, a burden on society which everyone and the government are called upon to contribute to its reduction and eventual eradication."

