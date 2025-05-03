A US-Nigerian man has reacted to the recent arrest of online critic Verydarkman on the premises of GTBank

While holding his reservations about the Nigerian bank's handling of the matter, the diasporian named who is to be blamed

He urged Verydarkman fans, referred to as Ratels, to keep the pressure so that due process will be followed, and mentioned something they must not do

Innocent Tino, a US-Nigerian man, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, at GTBank's headquarters in Abuja.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 5, Tino faulted Verydarkman for his arrest, saying he gave out his location while updating his fans on Facebook, and this made it easier for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives to know his whereabouts.

A US-based man advised Verydarkman's fans not to take laws into their hands. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Tino, who held his reservations about casting blame on GTBank over the arrest, said Verydarkman should have been discreet about his movement at all times as a result of the cause he champions on social media.

"...VDM somehow is to be blamed for revealing his location to them on his page ( Pic 2). I understand he didn't know they were looking for him but he should know that he is now in the bull eyes based on his' job' online and MUST BE DISCREET ABOUT HIS MOVEMENT AND LOCATION AT ALL TIMES..."

A US-based man advised Verydarkman's fans to keep the pressure so that due process is followed. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Tino's advice to Verydarkman's fans

While urging the EFCC to follow due process and refrain from intimidating, harassing or pressuring Verydarkman, Tino told the online critic's fans to keep applying pressure on till due process is followed.

He advised them not to take the law into their hands. In his words:

"The EFCC must follow due process and must not intimidate, har@ss, or pr¥ssure him to do what is not in the law. His rights must be protected.

"I will urge his fans to keep the pressure so that due process will done but they must not take laws into their own hands. They should wait till Monday when the charge is read or if not, before any actions.

"But I still believe VDM WILL BE JUST FINE IN THE END.

"May God bless us all, Amen."

Reactions trail man's advice to Verydarkman's fan

Stakes Ukwumaka said:

"I agree with him being discrete about his location, especially with the nature of his personality. We want to always see VDM because he knows exactly the kind of Nigeria we all dream of and with the level he is taking things, Nigerians have seen the light. May God continue to bless and protect VDM. He's our own and we love him dearly. #EFCCfreeVDMnow!"

Promise Esoh said:

"Rest bro they're many branches. You just don't like vdm from the beginning if not of Facebook money u for no post ham.

"Gerrout."

Imade Osaro Nathaniel said:

"When he said I am in GTB with his mother he didn't make sure the location because you said he posted his location that is not true because GTB have many branches in Abuja, GTB and EFCC are criminals will how banks in Nigeria are collecting people money with their permission and EFCC has been one of the most corrupt agency in Nigeria, my point is that vdm never make sure his location of bank."

El Song Princely said:

"Oga, investigate well before u talk..

"He never gave the exact location or address or the branch... gtb has so many branches in Abuja."

Eunice Adeleye said:

"Surely, GTB has damaged its name forever for compromising with EFCC to arrest VDM. He is not a criminal rather he is the one correcting the ills of the society. #FreeVDM."

Rufus Ekwo said:

"Certainly, he is fighting scam, crime, etc in Nigeria even saying EFCC are the highest. Guess they want to know his source of income then see if he is really clean afterall before going after others and he also said he has informant at EFCC and i think they will want to know who gives him info abt them internally. They can know through his phone too. Alot of people too would have been targeting him and planning against him after kicking against their misdeeds."

GTBank shares CCTV of Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that GTBank had released a CCTV footage of how Verydarkman was apprehended.

The Nigerian bank had released the video in response to the criticism that trailed the arrest of the online critic on their premises.

Interestingly, the footage does not show the actual arrest, most likely because the security cameras did not cover that particular area outside the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng