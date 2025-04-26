The UK government has deported no less than 43 persons to Nigeria and Ghana in an effort to tighten up border security

London, UK - The government of the United Kingdom has deported 43 persons, who included failed asylum seekers and convicted foreign offenders, to Nigeria and Ghana. The development was part of its ongoing efforts to tighten up its border security through international cooperation.

According to a report from gov.uk on Friday, April 25, the government's “Plan for Change” included the deportation flight, which was another step in a bid to restore discipline to the immigration system. It was to ensure that immigration laws are being enforced and those who did not have the legal rights to stay in the country are returned immediately.

Who are the Nigerians deported from UK?

Among those who were removed were 15 failed asylum seekers and 11 foreign national offenders. They were those who had completed their prison sentences. Also included are seven individuals who decided to leave the country voluntarily.

The report indicated that the flight was the second to Nigeria since the last election, and the total number of deportees was approximately 87. Official maintained that the development was a reflection of the growing partnership between the UK and Nigeria and Ghana.

It maintained that since the change of government in the UK, no less than 24,000 people have been deported, which was an 11 per cent increase compared to last year. There was also a 16 per cent increase in the deportation of foreign nationals, and 3,594 criminals were removed from the UK.

How the UK handles deportation issue

The authority stressed that all return issues are being handled “in a dignified and respectful manner.” Angela Eagle, the minister of border security and asylum, said the development was a result of the international partnership in relation to working people's priorities for swift returns and secure borders.

The minister expressed the confidence that the move will restore order in the broken system and accelerate the return of those who have no right to be in the UK, and close expensive asylum hotels.

He then thanked the two West African countries for facilitating the operation, which was a reflection of the commitment to put an end to organised immigration crime and protect UK borders.

