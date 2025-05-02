Kannywood actress, Hafsat Tuge, insists they are no different from other women when it comes to loyalty and respect

Popular Kannywood actress, Hafsat Tuge, has opened up about the recurring misconception that female entertainers in the Hausa film industry are not marriage material.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the actress boldly addressed the social stigma surrounding actresses and marriage, especially in conservative northern circles.

According to Tuge, many believe that women in the movie industry are too proud, disobedient, or incapable of being respectful wives—a stereotype she says has unfairly followed female Kannywood stars for years.

Source: Instagram

She said,

“Kannywood actresses do get married.

“The belief is that because we are in the movie industry, we won’t obey our husbands, or we won’t be loyal, or we are not respectful.”

The actress argued that fame or being financially independent does not mean a woman has lost her values. She stressed that Kannywood stars are just like every other woman who desires love, peace, and companionship.

She added,

“The belief is that because we are in Kannywood, we are in money. But we are just like every other woman."

When asked about her own marital plans, Hafsat was honest and unbothered. She said she is open to getting married but on her own terms and at the right time.

She stated,

“I will get married at the right time. You know marriage is about time, but marriage is not in my plan.”

Tuge’s remarks have sparked conversations on social media, with many praising her for challenging stereotypes and reminding the public that career women can still be ideal wives if given the chance.

The actress is known for her calm personality and on-screen charisma. Her career has continued to blossom in recent years, and fans say her maturity off-screen is just as inspiring.

See video here:

Fans react: “She talked with sense!”

Tuge’s boldness and honesty have generated a wave of admiration online. Here’s how fans reacted in the comment section:

@chiomahmomah wrote:

“I love this ‘Kaza Kaza’ that they say in the North 😍.”

@ekunmitidayo16 said:

“Kannywood—does that mean northern actors? Asking respectfully.”

@adeni_ariwajoye1 commented:

“Men need to start realising women aren’t made just to serve. Don’t mistake her ambition for arrogance. Not every woman wants to shrink to fit your ego.”

@lewroco stated:

“Mi tink pipo must marry who dem love not who dem tink bombaclat. Big up.”

@shebejnr wrote:

“Go baby, go baby, go baby! 🙌🙌🙌 No be Flora Shaw fit speak English pass like this!”

@northernvibes_daily commented:

“Hafsat is speaking facts. Kannywood actresses dey marry, but people just dey judge them unfairly.”

@binta_luvv said:

“The honesty in her voice…not everyone is desperate to marry just for society’s approval.”

@zainab_zee wrote:

“She is well-spoken and grounded. May God bless her with the right man at the right time.”

@alhaji_funky commented:

“This lady get sense. You no go see her dragging man online. She’s focused.”

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng