Contrary to speculations that he is seriously ill, APC chieftain, Bola Tinu, has said he is fine and only undergoing physiotherapy in London

Speaking to some northern lawmakers who paid him a visit in London, he described the physio as very gruesome

Tinubu has been away from Nigeria in the last three months and has received no fewer than 30 notable politicians at his residence in London

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has quelled fears that all is not well with him.

Addressing members of the northern caucus of the House of Representatives, Tinubu said he was doing fine but only undergoing physiotherapy in London.

Tinubu tells northern lawmakers he fine. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Tinubu Support Group (TSG) on Facebook showed the APC chief dressed in a brown kaftan and his signature cap.

He was heard saying:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

The northern lawmakers were led by the deputy speaker of the House, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, to see Tinubu on Friday, October 1.

Tinubu's absence sparks speculations about his health

The APC leader has been in the United Kingdom for the past three months. There had been speculations over his health, especially with him being visibly absent at political events.

He was noticeably absent during the local government elections in Lagos which was held on Saturday, July 24, and it became a talking point as some claimed he was sick.

Not long after rumours about Tinubu began spreading, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, put it in check. He debunked the sick/death rumours being peddled about his principal, saying he was hale and hearty.

Politicians visit Tinubu in London

Since his stay in the UK, the APC chieftain's London residence has turned to some sort of "Mekkah" where Nigerian political stakeholders take turns to visit. No fewer than 30 politicians including President Muhammadu Buhari have visited him since he left the shores of Nigeria.

President Buhari who was in the UK for an education summit and medical checkup paid a visit to his political ally on Thursday, August 12.

Also, on Friday, September 3, the speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila joined the growing list of visitors. A photo of both of them was posted on Facebook.

The former governor of Ogun state and serving senator in the ninth National Assembly, Ibikunle Amosun, also visited the leader of the APC on Thursday, September 2

Source: Legit.ng