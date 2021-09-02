Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosu, have visited the APC national leader Tinubu in London

The current member of the ninth Senate was all smiles as he posed with Tinubu in some photos that have gone viral on social media

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and others had earlier visited Tinubu who has been in London for a while

London, UK - The former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, has paid a visit to the leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

The Punch in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 2, shared the photos of the two leaders of the ruling APC.

Former Ogun governor Ibikunle Amosun visits the leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London.

Source: Facebook

According to PM News, Tinubu had undergone knee surgery in London and is recuperating.

Asides from Fayemi and Akeredolu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had first visited Tinubu in London in July, when he said the APC leader was fine and in good health.

President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he took several photos with him.

Tinubu thanks Buhari for London visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed deep thanks to President Buhari for visiting him in London.

In a statement issued by his media office on Friday, August 13, Tinubu said the president's visit to him underscored his considerate and caring personality.

The statement read:

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief."

Tinubu is Hale, Hearty, Lagos Assembly says

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have said that Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Led by its speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host.

The photographs taken during the visit showed that the former governor of the state was all smiles and excited.

My simple advice to Tinubu - Governor Yahaya Bello

In another report, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised Tinubu against contesting for presidency in 2023. Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit