Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy received the heat from Nigerians, following a dramatic episode with her former lover, Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian gushed about Ryan’s newborn and spoke about how she resembled the DJ, which infuriated the boxer

Some of the netizens who defended Cuppy following Ryan’s condescending remarks sent out pieces of advice for her

Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy was spared by fans and netizens following the heated episode with her former lover and British boxer Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ryan fired shots at his ex-girlfriend, DJ Cuppy, on social media, to the dismay of fans.

Nigerians warn DJ Cuppy about her romantic affairs. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Recall that Ryan Taylor used to be engaged to Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, with real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola.

Just recently, the British boxer insulted DJ Cuppy after a fan commented on his child on Father’s Day. On June 15, 2025, Ryan Taylor posted a series of photos of himself with his daughter to celebrate.

However, one fan saw the photos and commented that the child had some resemblance to DJ Cuppy. This greatly triggered Ryan, and he blew hot at his former fiancée.

According to Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy is not enough of a woman to make a child as beautiful as his daughter. In his words:

“She wasn’t enough of a woman to even fathom creating such a beautiful creation like mine. Please leave and don’t come back.”

Following this, fans of the DJ who attacked the boxer for his demeaning remarks also stormed the musician’s page to warn her against making wrong romantic choices.

This was after Cuppy shared a video of herself performing at a party abroad, as netizens took to the comments to mention how they fought her estranged lover.

See her post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kissmyafricaa said:

"Cuppy please next time be careful of who you date……i can't be in someone's comment section standing up for you all the time 😂 hand De pain me from typing abeg."

yomii_peters wrote:

"Cuppy I just Dey come back from war but that one no mean say I no go follow you reason, that time wey Nigerians Dey advice you, you no gree answer us now see wetin you don cause abeg make e no happen again."

washerboyy said:

"Have you seen the way we are fighting for you on that us€less boys page? We got ur back girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

washerboyy wrote:

"Have you seen the way we are fighting for you on that us€less boys page? We got ur back girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

anih_jeremiah said:

"Nor worry mama that guy nah less."

jobzonequote said:

"The one and only prettiest LOML😘. You are such a blessing to the world, a best role model ever—always working hard, despite your level. Well done, I'm so proud of you. Keep on winning.🕊🌷."

soundproper01 wrote:

"Well, maybe when I'm rich, I'll enjoy this music. But right now, it sounds like alien music. Anyways, big ups to the powerhouse DJ Cuppy.🔥🔥"

ethereal_3793 said:

"No need to say anything @cuppymusic we will fight for you."

vose_official said:

"@cuppymusic always brings the energy and vibe ⚡ 🔥."

Cuppy compares father's mansion to an embassy

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy compared the mansion of her father Femi Otedola to an embassy.

In a video she of her visit the London home, the DJ noted that her father's mansion was like going to an embassy every time.

She also showed off his plush cars parked neatly in a corner of the house.

