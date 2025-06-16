Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country has not ruled out the option of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Netanyahu made the comment while responding to the report that US President Donald Trump rejected the move to kill Ali Khamenei in the ongoing war

The Israeli prime minister explained that killing Ali Khamenei would not escalate the war, but would rather end it

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has claimed that assassinating the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, would not escalate the ongoing war, which reached its peak last week, between his country and the Islamic country.

The Israeli prime minister made this known while speaking in an interview with ABC News, while responding to a question on the report that the United States President Donald Trump rejected the plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, stating that such would escalate the conflict.

Israel confirms option of killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Netanyahu said:

"It's not going to escalate the conflict; it's going to end the conflict."

"We've had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorises everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion, and sabotage everywhere."

Isreal accuses Iran of waging war

The Prime Minister added that Iran wants the war to be forever, and they are pushing their country to the edge of nuclear war. He stressed that Israel had tried to prevent the war but was pushed by Iran's aggression and that his country has to stand up against "evil forces".

When he was asked if Israel would indeed target Ali Khamenei, the Israeli prime minister said that his country was "doing what we need to do."

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

Major military conflict escalates in Middle East

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response". The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

On the other hand, Salami was a major figure in the leadership of Iran's military. He was one of the prominent commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (or IRGC). Others who were killed in the attack are nuclear scientists Ahmad Reza Zolfaqar, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Mohammad Mahdi.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is likely to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng