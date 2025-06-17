CBN Announces New Exchange Rates As Dollar Crashes Below N1,600 in All Markets, Reserves Decline
- The value of the Nigerian currency has appreciated against the US dollar in the foreign exchange markets
- This rise comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria's external reserves declined following recent interventions in the FX market
- There is hope for further appreciation as oil prices rally, helping Nigeria with more dollar inflows to defend the naira
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends. (edited)
The Nigerian currency, the naira, has appreciated against the United States dollar in both the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets.
Latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that the naira in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NEFEM) closed trading on Monday, June 16, at N1,543 per dollar.
The latest exchange rate represents a slight gain of 0.70%, or N11, compared to last week's closing rate of N1,554.
During trading on Monday, the dollar was sold as high as N1,555, while the lowest rate was N1,541. The market's simple average rate was N1,544.56/$.
Naira against pound, euro
It was, however, a different story for the naira against the British pound sterling and the euro.
Data shows the local currency also depreciated against the British pound, losing N1.16 to trade at N2,101.46/£1 on Monday, June 17, down from Friday’s rate of N2,100.30/£1.
Similarly, it fell against the euro by N3.66, settling at N1,791.92/€1 from the previous rate of N1,788.26/€1.
Naira performance in black market
Legit.ng spoke to several Bureau de Change operators, who confirmed that the value of the naira improved with the buying and selling rates now below N1,600.
Abdullahi, one of the BDC traders, told Legit.ng:
"The dollar buying rate is N1,585, while the selling rate is N1,597. The euro is selling at N1,817 and we buy at N1,795. The British pound sterling is selling at N2,150, with a buying rate of N2,130."
Here are other currencies' exchange rates
The CBN also provided the updated currency exchange rate changes below:
- CFA: N2.68
- Yuan/Renminbi: N215.75
- Danish Krone: N233.23
- Euro: N1,788.26
- Yen: N10.75
- Riyal: N412.89
- South African Rand: N86.30
- Swiss Franc: N1,908.30
- Pound Sterling: N2,100.30
External reserve decline
Meanwhile, CBN data shows that despite the recent rally in global oil prices, Nigeria’s external reserves declined slightly to $37.93 billion as of June 13, 2025, down from $38.02 billion recorded on June 11, 2024.
Expert predicts new exchange rate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Economist Bismark Rewane has projected a favourable exchange rate performance for the naira against the US dollar.
The financial expert also forecasted a slight drop in inflation to 23.15% and a 50 basis point cut in the Monetary Policy Rate.
He cited data indicating that the Central Bank of Nigeria has implemented effective measures to manage money supply growth
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.