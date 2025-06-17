Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A 25-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi, risks up to 20 years jail in India after she was allegedly caught in possession of a banned substance (hard drugs) worth over N1.8 billion.

How Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi was caught with hard drugs

Akinwunmi, reportedly a hairstylist and nail artist, was arrested last Tuesday by operatives of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru.

As reported by The Punch, she was apprehended at the Tarahunase village, along Rajanukunte Main Road, after arriving from Delhi with a suspicious bag.

According to The New Indian Express, the bag contained 5.325 kilograms of MDMA crystals, a banned party drug.

The contraband was concealed among 11 new churidars — traditional Indian outfits.

Police officials stated that four unidentified men on two scooters were spotted near the scene but fled without collecting the package.

Akinwunmi, who claimed she traveled to India to open a beauty salon, was taken into custody after being found with the suspicious bag.

“She is a courier. She had come to hand over the drugs to a group of African peddlers.

“We noticed four men on two scooters in the area, but they did not collect the parcel. Akinwunmi was arrested while standing with the bag,” a police officer involved in the operation was quoted as saying.

Akinwunmi risks 20 years jail with heavy fine

The suspect, now faces charges under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Section 23 of the NDPS Act reads in part:

“Where the contravention involves commercial quantity, [the offender shall be punished] with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years but which may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to a fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to two lakh rupees.”

Under the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Indian government also has the authority to prosecute and deport foreigners involved in criminal activities.

