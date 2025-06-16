Nigerian gospel singer Tabitha Feranmi serenaded Odion Ighalo during his 36th birthday celebration in Lagos

The ex-Super Eagles striker, despite Al Wehda’s relegation, chose to celebrate his birthday with family, faith, and music

Ighalo’s past support for gospel singer Tabitha came full circle as she performed for him live

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo recently celebrated his 36th birthday in grand style, hosting a soulful and uplifting celebration at his luxurious Lagos mansion.

The highlight of the event was a heartfelt live performance by rising gospel singer Tabitha Feranmi, who serenaded the footballer in the presence of close family and friends.

Odion Ighalo in action for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo, who had just returned from a tough season in Saudi Arabia where his club Al Wehda was relegated, showed no signs of gloom.

Instead, he embraced gratitude and faith, choosing to mark another year with praises and thanksgiving.

Tabitha performs in Ighalo’s mansion

Tabitha Feranmi, the fast-rising gospel sensation, took centre stage during Ighalo’s celebration, delivering powerful renditions of worship songs that visibly moved the football star and his guests.

Known for her spiritually charged voice and inspiring lyrics, Tabitha created an atmosphere of joy, reflection, and celebration.

Her presence was more than entertainment; it was also a full-circle moment for the musician and former Premier League striker.

Months earlier, Ighalo had offered her generous financial support after being touched by her talent and message on social media, Soccernet reports.

Odion Ighalo has spoken proudly of his faith and has previously donated to Tabitha in the past. Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

That act of kindness had gone viral, drawing attention to Tabitha’s potential and character. Now, in a beautiful twist of fate, she was using her gift to bless the man who had once helped uplift her.

From relegation blues to birthday praise

Despite the personal disappointment of Al Wehda’s relegation from the Saudi Pro League, Ighalo’s spirit remained unbroken.

The striker, who netted six goals and provided two assists during the 2023/24 season per Daily Post, chose to shift focus from setbacks to gratitude, surrounded by loved ones in his lavish home.

In several clips shared online, Ighalo was seen dancing with joy as gospel music filled the air.

For Ighalo, whose life story is one of resilience, faith, and philanthropy, this was more than a birthday; it was a testimony.

Ighalo enjoys giving back

Ighalo’s decision to celebrate with a gospel singer aligns with his personal values.

Beyond football, the 36-year-old is known for his philanthropic spirit as he runs an orphanage in Lagos and also operates a football academy to help nurture young talents.

His connection with Tabitha Feranmi is a testament to his commitment to supporting the dreams of others.

Ighalo’s mum excited with striker’s return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ighalo melted the heart of his mother, Martina Ighalo, with a surprise visit home.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former Changchun Yatai forward showered his mother with praise, affectionately calling her his Queen Mother.

A visibly elated Ighalo was seen hugging his mother tightly as they shared laughter and light-hearted moments.

While playing in the Saudi Pro League, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo granted his mother access to most of his properties in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng